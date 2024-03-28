News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Aussies revamp contracts: Stoinis, Agar axed; youngsters earn deals

Aussies revamp contracts: Stoinis, Agar axed; youngsters earn deals

March 28, 2024 16:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Marcus Stoinis

IMAGE: The annual contracts list offers a snapshot of the pecking order in Australian cricket before the start of a new season. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis and spin bowler Ashton Agar have been dropped from Australia's contracts list for the 2024/25 season after falling out of favour with selectors.

Stoinis lost his spot in Australia's ODI team to Marnus Labuschagne during the World Cup in India and has not been seen in the team since, while left-arm spinner Agar has played only one international match in the past year.

The Western Australian duo were jettisoned from the 23-man central contracts list released on Thursday along with test opener Marcus Harris, paceman Michael Neser and the retiring David Warner.

 

The annual contracts list offers a snapshot of the pecking order in Australian cricket before the start of a new season, though players can be promoted into it based on performance during the season.

Queensland quick Xavier Bartlett is the sole new face on the list, rewarded after his impressive debut ODI series against West Indies and T20I debut against the Caribbean side in February.

Tasmania fast bowler Nathan Ellis, Western Australia all-rounder Aaron Hardie and white-ball batter Matt Short were retained after earning promotion during the last season.

"Matt, Aaron and Xavier have been extremely impressive in the early stages of their international careers," said selectors chief George Bailey in a statement.

"The panel believes they have strong futures and are deserved of their contracts as they work towards striving to become regulars in the Australian setup."

Australia, the ODI and Test world champions, will bid for a second T20 World Cup title in the United States and Caribbean at the tournament starting in June.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
SRH vs MI: All records set and broken
SRH vs MI: All records set and broken
Rohit Fans Stand Out Among Orange Army
Rohit Fans Stand Out Among Orange Army
Cricket was my backup to academics: Burger
Cricket was my backup to academics: Burger
Centre got Rs 150 cr, changed telecom policy: Owaisi
Centre got Rs 150 cr, changed telecom policy: Owaisi
'Surya might have to sit out for a few more matches'
'Surya might have to sit out for a few more matches'
FIH names Sreejesh as co-chair of Athletes Committee
FIH names Sreejesh as co-chair of Athletes Committee
Nobody should...: Sena-UBT firm despite Cong objection
Nobody should...: Sena-UBT firm despite Cong objection

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Are KKR's Overseas Players Unhappy?

Are KKR's Overseas Players Unhappy?

IPL 2024: Can RCB halt KKR in their stride?

IPL 2024: Can RCB halt KKR in their stride?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances