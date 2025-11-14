Punjab Kings let go of Maxwell ahead of auction

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell played just seven in IPL 2025 before being ruled out due to injury. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings on Friday released Australian all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Hardie along with Indian domestic players Kuldeep Sen and Vishnu Vinod ahead of the Indian Premier League mini auction next month.

Maxwell had a forgettable run in this year's IPL featuring in only seven matches in which he made a mere 48 runs and took four wickets, before being ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to a finger injury.

The veteran Australian all-rounder was subsequently replaced by compatriot Mitchell Owen.

Hardie, who had joined Punjab Kings for a price of Rs 1.25 crores in the auction, did not feature for the team and is among the players released ahead of the mini auction to take place in Abu Dhabi on December 16, an IPL source confirmed.

The right-arm seamer Sen and wicketkeeper-batter Vinod, both were a part of the PBKS side which lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final, did not feature in any of the matches of the 2025 edition.

Sen had joined Punjab Kings for Rs 80 lakhs in the mega auction ahead of IPL 2025 but did not feature in any of their matches.

Similarly, Vinod, who had joined the franchise ahead of the last edition, was last seen in action in the 2023 edition when he was a part of the Mumbai Indians' camp.