News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2021: KXIP release Maxwell, Cottrell ahead of mini auction

IPL 2021: KXIP release Maxwell, Cottrell ahead of mini auction

Source: ANI
January 20, 2021 18:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Glenn Maxwell was bought for INR 10.75 crores ahead of the 2020 season, but he was not able to do justice to his price tag

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell was bought for INR 10.75 crores ahead of the 2020 season, but he was not able to do justice to his price tag. Photograph: BCCI

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Wednesday announced that they have decided to retain 16 members of their IPL 2020 squad and the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell have been released from the squad.

The likes of KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran and Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, and Ravi Bishnoi have all been retained. Australia's Glenn Maxwell who had a poor IPL 2020 season has been released. Maxwell was bought for INR 10.75 crores ahead of the 2020 season, but he was not able to do justice to his price tag.

 

KXIP had finished the IPL 2020 season at the sixth spot under the leadership of KL Rahul.

Punjab is yet to win the IPL title and the side has made it to the finals in 2014 where they lost to champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

KXIP's retained players: Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Chris Jordon, Darshan Nalkande, Harpeet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin.

Released players: Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoin, K Gowtham, Karun Nair, Jagadeesha Suchith, Tejinder Singh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
SEE: What Shastri told Team India
SEE: What Shastri told Team India
Bhajji's IPL contract with CSK ends
Bhajji's IPL contract with CSK ends
'Shardul has been daring since childhood'
'Shardul has been daring since childhood'
RR release Smith, Samson named captain for IPL-14
RR release Smith, Samson named captain for IPL-14
Medic dies after jab, official says no vaccine link
Medic dies after jab, official says no vaccine link
Egos bruised, beaten Australia ponder next step
Egos bruised, beaten Australia ponder next step
Alibaba's Jack Ma resurfaces at last: Chinese media
Alibaba's Jack Ma resurfaces at last: Chinese media

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

RR release Smith, Samson named captain for IPL-14

RR release Smith, Samson named captain for IPL-14

Egos bruised, beaten Australia ponder next step

Egos bruised, beaten Australia ponder next step

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use