News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Matthew Wade to retire from First-Class cricket

Matthew Wade to retire from First-Class cricket

Source: PTI
March 15, 2024 12:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Matthew Wade's last Test appeance was against India at Brisbane in 2021. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade on Friday said he will retire from first-class cricket after the upcoming Sheffield Shield final, but will remain available for selection in white-ball formats.

The Sheffield Shield final between Tasmania and Western Australia, beginning in Hobart on March 21, will be Wade's final red-ball match of a career that started in 2012.

 

After that game, the left-handed batter will join Gujarat Titans for IPL 2024, though he will miss the first couple of matches as the Shield final clashes with the league's schedule.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed the challenges that the long-form game provides, and although I will continue to play white ball cricket, wearing the baggy green while playing for my country remains a highlight of my career," said Wade in a statement.

Wade appeared in 36 Tests for Australia and made 1613 runs with four centuries at an average of 29.87.

His last Test appearance was against India at Brisbane in 2021 after which lost his place to Alex Carrey.

"Red-ball cricket has always been my number one and favourite format. What I'm going to miss is sitting down after four days of really grinding it out in a First-Class game and having a beer with your teammates.

"I've played franchise leagues around the world and you don't get that feeling,” he added.

However, Wade has developed himself as a finisher in T20 format in recent years, and played a significant role in Australia's triumphant run in the T20 World Cup 2021.

His unbeaten 41 off just 17 balls against Pakistan in the semifinal at Dubai remains one of his most memorable knocks.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Shardul raring to return to perform under Dhoni sahab
Shardul raring to return to perform under Dhoni sahab
Tickets for India's T20 WC opener out on March 19
Tickets for India's T20 WC opener out on March 19
'I should have played more cricket for Indian team'
'I should have played more cricket for Indian team'
IPL 2024: 'CSK is a team that values family culture'
IPL 2024: 'CSK is a team that values family culture'
The Most Beautiful Women You'll See At Fashion Week
The Most Beautiful Women You'll See At Fashion Week
Yediyurappa booked under POCSO, 2 videos emerge
Yediyurappa booked under POCSO, 2 videos emerge
IPL: Aussie batting sensation Fraser-McGurk joins DC
IPL: Aussie batting sensation Fraser-McGurk joins DC

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

IPL: Aussie batting sensation Fraser-McGurk joins DC

IPL: Aussie batting sensation Fraser-McGurk joins DC

IPL 2024: Will Shreyas Iyer miss first few matches?

IPL 2024: Will Shreyas Iyer miss first few matches?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances