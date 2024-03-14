IPL 2024: Will Shreyas Iyer miss out first couple of matches?

IMAGE: With back spasms troubling Shreyas Iyer, the KKR skipper may miss a couple of matches of the upcoming IPL season. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Kolkata Knight Riders may miss out the services of their captain in the first few matches of the Indian Premier League.

Iyer, who skipped the last IPL season, didn’t take to the field on Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy final after suffering back spasms.

As per reports the Mumbai batter complained of back spasms and underwent scans. Iyer complained of back spasms twice during Mumbai’s final against Vidarbha.

The India batter had earlier complained of back spasms during India’s second Test against England in Vizag. Eventually Iyer didn’t make the squad for the remaining three Tests.

Iyer also did not feature in Mumbai’s quarterfinal match against Baroda, but returned for the semifinal and final. During the final, he again complained of spasms, with the team physio treating him twice.

As per reports in the Times of India, the Indian batter has aggravated his back injury for which he had undergone a surgery last year.

The source, quoted by TOI, had said, “It’s not looking good. It’s the same back injury which has got aggravated.

“He is in danger of missing the initial matches of the IPL.

“During the recently held Test series against England at home, he had told the Indian team management about this injury troubling him again,” the source had said.

But with the Knights posting a picture of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant on their social media handle, captioned, “Season of comebacks”, Iyer may only miss a few matches.