SRH sign Mulder as replacement for injured Carse

March 06, 2025 17:30 IST

SunRisers Hyderabad has roped in South Africa's Wiaan Mulder for 7.5 million Indian rupees

IMAGE: SunRisers Hyderabad has roped in South Africa's Wiaan Mulder for Rs 7.5 million. Photograph: Zoral Naik/Reuters

Sunrisers Hyderabad have replaced injured England fast bowler Brydon Carse with South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, the Indian Premier League side said on Thursday.

Hyderabad said that Carse, who aggravated a left toe injury last month and was ruled of England's Champions Trophy campaign, would also miss the 2025 edition of the Twenty20 league.

 

The 2016 IPL champions added that Mulder, who has played 11 T20 internationals, 18 Tests and 25 one-day internationals, would join the team for Rs 7.5 million ($86,136).

The IPL will run from March 22 to May 25.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
