Match-fixing allegations cloud IPL once again

Rajasthan Cricket Association official Jaideep Bihani has accused the Rajasthan Royals of match-fixing after they failed to chase down nine runs in the final over in their last two matches.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals are embroiled in a match-fixing row following two close losses last week. Photograph: BCCI

The monster of fixing has reared its ugly head once again in the Indian Premier League.

Rajasthan Royals have been accused of match-fixing following their close defeats to Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur last week, but the team has pooh-poohed the allegation.

Adding to the drama, former Pakistan cricketer Tanveer Ahmed made a shocking accusation on social media.

'BCCi bolta ha humari IPL duniya ke sab say bari league ha han woh tou ha lekin fixing bhi sab say bari hote ha ziyada tar tou team's fixer's kay pass hain (BCCI says that our IPL is the biggest league in the world. Yes that it is but the biggest fixing also happens there and most of the teams are with the fixers),' he wrote on X.

The fixing row at this year's IPL surfaced when Jaideep Bihani, convenor of the Ad Hoc Committee of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA), on Tuesday accused the Rajasthan Royals of match-fixing after they failed to chase down nine runs in the final over in their last two matches -- against Delhi Capitals and LSG.

Rajasthan Royals called the allegations "completely false and baseless," and wrote a strongly-worded letter to the Rajasthan government and the state's Sports Council demanding strict action against Bihani.

According to a report in the Times of India, a BCCI official also rejected the claims, saying that the RCA stands dissolved.

'The RCA is currently dissolved. An ad-hoc committee has been formed, and with the elections approaching, there is a lot of drama. Everyone wants attention.'

'The BCCI has an anti-corruption unit working 24x7 to keep bad elements away from the game. There is no truth to these allegations,' he added.

In 2015, Rajasthan Royals, along with Chennai Super Kings, had received two-year suspensions for the spot-fixing scandal.

The Supreme Court-appointed high-level Committee, headed by former Chief Justice of India Rajendra Mal Lodha, had also recommended life suspensions on Chennai Super Kings official Gurunath Meiyappan and Rajasthan Royals's Raj Kundra from all cricket-related activities.

Meiyappan, son-in-law of International Cricket Council chairman Narayanswamy Srinivasan, and Kundra, a former Rajasthan co-owner, were found guilty of illegal betting in the IPL.