Black armbands, no fireworks, no cheerleaders: IPL to honour Pahalgam victims

IMAGE: IPL players and match officials will wear black armbands. Photograph: BCCI

In a heartfelt gesture, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will pay tribute to the victims of the horrific Pahalgam terror attack during Match 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, scheduled between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, April 23.

The match will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The terror attack, which tragically claimed 26 lives — including two foreign nationals — has sent ripples of grief and outrage across the nation.

According to a report by Times Now, as a mark of respect, players and match officials will wear black armbands, and a minute’s silence will be observed before the start of the match.

Additionally, the IPL has opted to forgo all in-game entertainment elements such as fireworks and cheerleaders, maintaining an atmosphere of austerity throughout the contest.

This tribute comes amidst an outpouring of condolences and condemnation from across the Indian sporting fraternity, including messages from Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, Gautam Gambhir, and other notable athletes.