HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'I felt sidelined by PCB after 2024 T20 World Cup'

'I felt sidelined by PCB after 2024 T20 World Cup'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
Share:

April 23, 2025 18:28 IST

Mohammad Amir

IMAGE: Mohammad Amir said there was no communication of any sort from the PCB following the 2024 T20 WC. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Ex fast bowler Mohammad Amir says he felt sidelined and ignored by the "Pakistan cricket setup" after the 2024 T20 World Cup and cited lack of communication as the reason behind his retirement late last year.

Amir and Imad Wasim had come out of their retirements to play in last year's T20 World Cup in which Pakistan's flop show saw the winners of the 2009 edition failing to make the Super Eight stage.

Both these players announced their retirements on consecutive days last December.

Amir said on a TV channel, “I felt sidelined and ignored by the Pakistan cricket setup after the T20 World Cup. After the T20 World Cup ended, no one even talked to me. No one told me if I was part of the future plans.”

 

“A wise person understands the signs -- if you're not in the plans, then you have to think about yourself. That's exactly what I did. I've made up my mind now -- thank you very much, international cricket,” he said.

The left-arm pacer had earlier retired from international cricket in December 2020 at the age of 28 citing issues with coaches Misbah Ul Haq and Waqar Younis.

Amir said he had even refused accepting a contract to play County cricket after PCB had asked him to play in the World Cup in the Americas.

“Honestly speaking, I ended up spending more money than I made. I travelled with my trainer, and all those expenses came out of my own pocket. But that's a different matter,” Amir said.

Meanwhile, Amir supported players having an aggressive mindset in cricket.

“Cricket used to be fierce. Being mentally aggressive is part of the game's beauty. It's not about disrespect -- it's about shifting the batter's focus. Off the field, we all hang out and joke around,” he said.

The 33-year-old Amir also backed Pakistan batting mainstay Babar Azam to come out strong from his recent struggles while pointing out his technical flaws.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Basit Ali's take sparks PSL vs IPL debate again
Basit Ali's take sparks PSL vs IPL debate again
Dube announces cash reward for 10 budding athletes
Dube announces cash reward for 10 budding athletes
PIX: Ananya Bangar meets childhood friend Sarfaraz
PIX: Ananya Bangar meets childhood friend Sarfaraz
Messi pays tribute to Pope Francis
Messi pays tribute to Pope Francis
IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran is MVP, But Faces Competition
IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran is MVP, But Faces Competition

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Easy To Follow Diet Tips From Celebs

webstory image 2

Be Bike Fit! 8 Reasons To Embrace Daily Cycling

webstory image 3

Chatpata Avocado Chutney: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

JD Vance, family land in Agra for Taj Mahal tour4:09

JD Vance, family land in Agra for Taj Mahal tour

Pahalgam attack: 'SPG opens door, Modi declines' clip goes viral as PM takes urgent meeting at airport1:29

Pahalgam attack: 'SPG opens door, Modi declines' clip...

Pahalgam victims' families break down before Amit Shah1:29

Pahalgam victims' families break down before Amit Shah

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD