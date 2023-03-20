Marsh, Stoinis and a World No 1 to light up USA's MLC

With the Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled to get underway in the United States and the West Indies in June next year, it was only time before the US launches its own T20 League.

Former Australia skipper Aaron Finch will captain the San Francisco Unicorns in the inaugural edition of the United States' new Twenty20 tournament, while South Africa's Quinton de Kock will play for the Seattle Orcas.

Finch and De Kock were among six overseas signings announced during Major League Cricket's (MLC) 'Domestic Player Draft' on Sunday, in which each of the six teams picked nine US-based players.

The six franchises — based in Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Seattle and New York City -- have a $1.5 million salary cap to secure 18 players, with seven overseas stars.

Major League Cricket will be the first professional Twenty20 cricket championship in the United States. The inaugural season of Major League Cricket tournament will be played between July 13-30 in Dallas.

"So excited to be a part of @MLCricket @SFOUnicorns," tweeted Finch, who captained Australia in white-ball cricket before announcing his retirement from internationals last month.

The 36-year-old will be joined by his former team mate Marcus Stoinis at the Unicorns as well as Victoria fast bowler Brody Couch, whose mother is American, making him eligible for the draft.

Fast bowler Liam Plunkett, who was part of the England side that won the 50-overs World Cup in 2019, was also picked by the Unicorns in the draft. Plunkett's wife is American.

De Kock, who previously captained South Africa across all three formats, will line up for the Orcas alongside Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh.

DC Freedom also announced two overseas signings, bringing in Sri Lankan spin bowling all-rounder and World No 1 Wanindu Hasaranga and South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje.

More overseas signings will be announced over the next few weeks.

In the draft, US internationals Monank Patel and Steven Taylor were snapped up by MI New York, while former Canadian captain Nitish Kumar went to the Los Angeles Knight Riders.

"I am thrilled to welcome our New York franchise to the growing MI Family! With our entry into the first cricket league in the US, I hope we are able to establish Mumbai Indians as a global brand of fearless and entertaining cricket! This is another new beginning for MI and I look forward to the exciting journey ahead," franchise owner Nita Ambani said in a press release from MI.

This is MI’s fifth cricket franchise.

According to Fox Sports, Australian vice-captain Steve Smith, who is now partially based in New York, will not be available for this year’s MLC competition because it clashes with the Ashes.