News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Marsh stakes claim for opening role at World Cup

Marsh stakes claim for opening role at World Cup

September 04, 2023 14:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mitchell Marsh batted at number three against the Proteas but stand-in head coach Michael di Venuto said he was being looked at as an opening option.

IMAGE: Mitchell Marsh batted at number three against the Proteas but stand-in head coach Michael di Venuto said he was being looked at as an opening option. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

Mitchell Marsh is set to compete with Travis Head and David Warner for a slot at the top of Australia's order at the World Cup after dominating with the bat in the Twenty20 series win over South Africa.

With David Warner rested, Marsh made hay in his first series as T20 captain with back-to-back half-centuries to help the Australians seal victory with a game to spare.

Travis Head then blasted 91 off 48 balls on Sunday as Australia completed the 3-0 whitewash in Durban.

 

Long-serving opener Warner is set to return for the five-match ODI series starting on Thursday, which selectors will use to refine Australia's line-up for the 50-over World Cup starting in India in October.

Marsh batted at number three against the Proteas but stand-in head coach Michael di Venuto said he was being looked at as an opening option.

"There's lots of options for us moving forward opening the batting," Di Venuto told reporters.

"You look at the World Cup – David Warner comes back into the mix, Mitch Marsh, Travis Head, they've all got good form recently, they can all put a case forward to open the batting at the World Cup.

"Tonight Trav (Head) was really good, he stood a lot stiller and reacted really well to the ball. He can hit all around the ground."

Di Venuto confirmed spinner Adam Zampa would be fit to bowl against South Africa in the ODI series after a neck strain ruled him out of the third T20.

Australia will also be bolstered by the return of pace bowler Josh Hazlewood and wicketkeeper Alex Carey for the ODI series, which starts in Bloemfontein.

One mainstay who will not feature in South Africa is Glenn Maxwell, who left the tour after a few days when his ankle suffered soreness stemming from a previously broken leg.

The all-rounder is no certainty to return for the start of the ODI series against India from September 22.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Maxwell likely to skip India ODIs ahead of World Cup
Maxwell likely to skip India ODIs ahead of World Cup
Bumrah-Sanjana welcome son Angad
Bumrah-Sanjana welcome son Angad
Ganguly watches Arsenal crush Man U at The Emirates
Ganguly watches Arsenal crush Man U at The Emirates
SC asks Art 370 petitioner to swear allegiance to...
SC asks Art 370 petitioner to swear allegiance to...
Swiatek vows to make alterations after US Open shock
Swiatek vows to make alterations after US Open shock
Man slams Vistara for leaving his blind mom in flight
Man slams Vistara for leaving his blind mom in flight
Air hostess found dead in Mumbai flat with throat slit
Air hostess found dead in Mumbai flat with throat slit

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Head's blazing 91 helps Australia sweep T20 series

Head's blazing 91 helps Australia sweep T20 series

New Zealand stun England to keep T20 series alive

New Zealand stun England to keep T20 series alive

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances