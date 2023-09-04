News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Head's blazing 91 helps Australia sweep T20 series

Head's blazing 91 helps Australia sweep T20 series

September 04, 2023 00:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Travis Head

IMAGE: Travis Head helped Australia chase down the target with 13 balls remaining. Photograph: ICC/X (formerly Twitter)

Left-handed opener Travis Head smashed a career-best 91 from 48 balls to lead Australia to a five-wicket win and a clean sweep of their three-match Twenty20 International series against hosts South Africa in Durban on Sunday.

Australia dominated all three games against a depleted home side on the small Kingsmead ground, and were the better side with bat, ball and in the field, where South Africa were sloppy.

The hosts elected to bat first and posted 190 for eight in their 20 overs, their highest score of the series but not enough as Australia easily chased down the target with 13 balls remaining.

 

The teams start a five-match One-Day International series on Thursday in Bloemfontein, which will serve as preparation for the Cricket World Cup in India that gets underway on Oct. 5.

"We had a great team effort this tour, we prepared well and took the game on," new Australia T20 captain Mitch Marsh said at the post-match presentation.

"We are building towards next year’s (T20) World Cup and I am really pleased with the players who have come into the team and stepped up."

Debutant middle-order batsman Donovan Ferreira top-scored for South Africa with 48 from 21 balls before he was run out trying to pinch the strike in the final over.

Others to get starts but not go on to big scores were opener Reeza Hendricks with 42 from 30 deliveries, and captain Aiden Markram, who crashed 41 from 23 balls.

Seamer Sean Abbott was the pick of the visiting bowlers with career-best figures of 4-31.

The home side had hope when they reduced Australia to 43 for two in the fifth over, but the visitors were able to keep up with the run-rate throughout and never looked troubled.

The excellent Head and Josh Inglis put on 85 in 42 balls for the third wicket, with the latter contributing 42 in 22 deliveries to take the game away from South Africa.

"We were slightly better today, still not where we want to be, but on an upward curve," Markram said.

"The ODI series will be important for us ahead of the World Cup, to work on combinations and get our best team out on the park."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Have plans to tackle Rohit, Virat...': Nepal skipper
'Have plans to tackle Rohit, Virat...': Nepal skipper
Why India fears Pakistan's pace trio on flat wickets?
Why India fears Pakistan's pace trio on flat wickets?
Bumrah to miss Nepal tie for a special reason
Bumrah to miss Nepal tie for a special reason
New Zealand stun England to keep T20 series alive
New Zealand stun England to keep T20 series alive
23-year wait ends! Bagan seal Durand Cup triumph
23-year wait ends! Bagan seal Durand Cup triumph
EPL PIX: Arsenal stun United; Liverpool blank Villa
EPL PIX: Arsenal stun United; Liverpool blank Villa
Perfect 10 for Verstappen with record win in Italy
Perfect 10 for Verstappen with record win in Italy

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

B'desh rout Afghanistan to keep Asia Cup hopes alive

B'desh rout Afghanistan to keep Asia Cup hopes alive

Asia Cup: Focus on Rohit, Kohli as India take on Nepal

Asia Cup: Focus on Rohit, Kohli as India take on Nepal

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances