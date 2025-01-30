HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Champions Trophy: Why Rohit won't need to travel to Pakistan

Champions Trophy: Why Rohit won't need to travel to Pakistan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 30, 2025 21:55 IST

x

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: The Pakistan Cricket Board were forced to cancel the pre-tournament captains' gathering because of 'unavailability of teams due to tight travelling schedules'. Photograph: BCCI

There will be no captains' photoshoot or press conference in Pakistan before the ICC Champions Trophy, a source in the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed to PTI on Thursday

This means that Rohit Sharma will not need to travel to Pakistan for any pre-tournament engagements ahead of the mega-event.

The Pakistan Cricket Board source said they were forced to cancel the pre-tournament captains' gathering because of 'unavailability of teams due to tight travelling schedules'.

"The thing is all teams have tight schedules before the tournament. England and India are playing a white-ball series while Australia is playing a Test and ODI series in Sri Lanka," the source said.

He also said the PCB will organise an inauguration event for the tournament on February 16 in Lahore instead of an official opening ceremony.

As per tradition, captains of all participating teams gather for a pre-tournament photo-op before the start of an ICC event.  

The 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy, which is set to be played from February 19 to March 9,

will be held across three venues in Pakistan and one in Dubai.

India will, however, not travel to Pakistan for security reasons and will instead play all their matches in Dubai.

If they qualify for the final, the title clash will also be played in Dubai.

The inauguration ceremony would be held at the Huzoor Bagh in Lahore.

The source though confirmed that PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi had approved a scheduled list of events prior to the first match of the mega event at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The PCB will officially open the renovated Gaddafi stadium on February 7 in which Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has been invited as the chief guest.

On Feb 11, the PCB will launch the renovated National Stadium in Karachi with a ceremony in which President Asif Ali Zardari has been invited as the chief guest.

 

"On 16th Feb we will have the inauguration ceremony," the source said.

He said England will reach Lahore on February 18 while Australia are reaching on February 19.

"We have also decided in conjunction with the ICC that there will be no official collective press conference of all captains as not all will be available before the tournament nor any official photo shoot at one place."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kohli's 12 Year Ranji Exile Ends!
Kohli's 12 Year Ranji Exile Ends!
'India Will Struggle In Champions Trophy'
'India Will Struggle In Champions Trophy'
Shardul's Historic Ranji Hat-Trick
Shardul's Historic Ranji Hat-Trick
12 Billion Spent, Gaddafi Stadium Still Not Ready
12 Billion Spent, Gaddafi Stadium Still Not Ready
PIX: Kohli Mania Grips Delhi
PIX: Kohli Mania Grips Delhi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How To Keep Your Apple Device Private & Secure

webstory image 2

The Magic Aloe Vera Does For Your Skin And Hair

webstory image 3

Saina Nehwal's Jungle Safari

VIDEOS

Jaishankar calls Trump 'American nationalist,' highlights strong India-US ties3:38

Jaishankar calls Trump 'American nationalist,' highlights...

Video: Swati Maliwal dumps garbage outside Arvind Kejriwal's home1:33

Video: Swati Maliwal dumps garbage outside Arvind...

Foreign Devotees flock to Maha Kumbh, chant 'Har Har Mahadev'5:50

Foreign Devotees flock to Maha Kumbh, chant 'Har Har...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD