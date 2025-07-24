HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Markram, Bavuma return for SA white-ball series vs Aus

Markram, Bavuma return for SA white-ball series vs Aus

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: July 24, 2025 17:09 IST

x

Bavuma

IMAGE: Temba Bavuma will lead South Africa's ODI team for their white-ball tour of Australia in August. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Batters Dewald Brevis and Lhuan-dre Pretorius have been included in South Africa’s Twenty20 and One-Day International squads for their white-ball tour of Australia next month, as off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen earns a maiden limited overs call-up.

Having rested several regulars for the tri-series tournament in Zimbabwe this month that also includes New Zealand, South Africa have recalled Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs.

 

South Africa play their hosts in three T20 matches between August 10-16 before a three-game ODI series from August 19-24.

Subrayen, 31, recently made his Test debut in Zimbabwe, as did Brevis, 22, and Pretorius, 19. All three players have been included in both limited overs squads.

Key all-rounder Marco Jansen misses out on the tour through injury.

Markram will captain the T20 side, and Temba Bavuma will lead the ODI team.

South Africa T20 squad:

Aiden Markram (Captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen and Rassie van der Dussen.

ODI squad: 

Temba Bavuma (Captain), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and Prenelan Subrayen.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rishabh Pant Available To Bat On Day 2: BCCI
Rishabh Pant Available To Bat On Day 2: BCCI
'Gill doesn't look confused as a captain'
'Gill doesn't look confused as a captain'
'Dawson an all-round package, makes England stronger'
'Dawson an all-round package, makes England stronger'
Relentless Stokes leading the way for England
Relentless Stokes leading the way for England
Historic! Rishabh Pant first keeper in Tests to ...
Historic! Rishabh Pant first keeper in Tests to ...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Marvelous Mehmood Songs

webstory image 2

10 Times Actors Played Singers

webstory image 3

Baby Prawns Chutney: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

First visuals! PM Modi meets UK PM Keir Starmer in London0:28

First visuals! PM Modi meets UK PM Keir Starmer in London

Vaani Kapoor stuns in brown blazer1:00

Vaani Kapoor stuns in brown blazer

Tamannaah Bhatia sets the ramp on fire with her fierce walk1:00

Tamannaah Bhatia sets the ramp on fire with her fierce walk

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD