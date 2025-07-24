HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Historic! Rishabh Pant first wicketkeeper in Tests to ...

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Last updated on: July 24, 2025 10:27 IST

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant is the first-ever wicketkeeper-batter in the history of Test cricket to score 1,000-plus in an away country. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant made history on Wednesday, becoming the first-ever wicketkeeper-batter in the history of Test cricket to score 1,000-plus in an away country.

Pant accomplished this milestone during Day 1 of the fourth Test against England at Manchester on Wednesday.

The left-hander was unbeaten on 37 from 48 balls, before he was forced to retire following an injury on his foot. He was taken off the field after copping a blow on his right foot while attempting a reverse sweep off England pacer Chris Woakes.

Pant took his tally in England to 1018 runs at an average of 44.26, hitting four centuries and four fifties, with a best score of 146. 

No other wicketkeeper-batter in the history of Test cricket has managed to score 1000

runs outside his home country.

He also has most runs by a visiting wicketkeeper-batter in England, with Mahendra Singh Dhoni second on 778 runs.

 

Pant is the sixth Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli and K L Rahul to complete 1000 runs in England in Tests.

Pant has proved to be unstoppable with the bat in the ongoing five-Test series in England, with two centuries and two fifties in six innings in the first three Tests. He became the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a century in each innings of a Test match, when he made 134 and 118 in the first Test in Leeds.

