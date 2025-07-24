'Dawson an all-round package, makes England stronger'

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
July 24, 2025 12:23 IST

Liam Dawson

IMAGE: Playing his first Test after a long gap of eight years, Liam Dawson made a good start as he dismissed the in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal in his second over, during the fourth Test in Manchester on Wednesday. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Former captain Michael Vaughan believes the inclusion of seasoned left-arm spinner Liam Dawson, who is an "all-round package", has added balance to the English team in the fourth Test against India against Manchester.

Drafted into the playing XI after an eight-year hiatus following Shoaib Bashir's injury, the 35-year-old wasted no time in making an impact.

He dismissed the in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal with just his seventh delivery, having him caught at first slip on the opening day of the fourth Test against India on Wednesday.

"He is the kind of cricketer as a captain you say 'give me control, a few runs and you field nicely'," Vaughan told BBC's Test Match Special podcast.

"It is the all-round package and for

this England side, and going forward to Australia, they are stronger with this style of cricketer in it."

Dawson last featured in a Test match back in 2017 against South Africa and has since had a stop-start international career, having played three Tests, six ODIs, and 14 T20Is, taking a total of seven wickets in the longest format.

 

Bashir has been England's first choice spinner since last year. He is the last person to come out to bat for England with a top Test score of 13. Dawson, on the other hand, boasts of 18 first-class hundreds.

"On the pitches we are seeing in the UK and potentially Australia I want to see a batting line-up that is absolutely packed," Vaughan said.

"The over-spin of Bashir is very dangerous but what you require in this England team on the pitches they are playing is control.

"I don't think he (Dawson) is going to get six or seven-fors (wicket-haul) but he will get two or three. If the pitch breaks up he may get four or five-for."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
