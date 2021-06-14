Vinoo Mankad, Sangakkara inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

June 14, 2021 09:38 IST

The 10 icons inducted as part of this special edition were voted for by the ICC Hall of Fame Voting Academy, comprising living Hall of Fame members, a FICA representative, prominent cricket journalists and senior ICC figures.

IMAGE: Vinoo Mankad in action during a Test against England, Old Trafford, Manchester, 1952. Photograph: Central Press/Getty Images

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday announced a special edition intake of 10 cricket icons into the ICC Hall of Fame to celebrate the prestigious history of Test cricket, and to coincide with the first-ever ICC World Test Championship final.

Among the inductees were India’s Vinoo Mankad, Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara and former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower.

Mankad played 44 Tests, scored 2,109 runs at 31.47, took 162 wickets at an average of 32.32, and was an opening batsman and slow left arm orthodox bowler. Known as one of India's greatest-ever all-rounders, his most famous feat came against England at Lord's in 1952 when he scored 72 and 184 and bowled 97 overs in the match. He is one of only three cricketers to have batted in every position during his Test career. In later life, he coached another legendary cricketer and fellow ICC Hall of Fame member, Sunil Gavaskar.

Speaking on Mankad's induction, Gavaskar in an official release said: "Vinoo Mankad's legacy has been to tell the aspiring Indian cricketer to believe in oneself. He was a great proponent of self-belief. He was the one who kept saying to me that you need to keep scoring runs and keep at it. When you get a 100, let that be the knock on the selector's door."

"If it is unheard, then score that double hundred and let that knock be even louder. You can have the best technique, but if you do not have the temperament to support it you will not succeed, you have to keep hanging in there and have that self-belief. That was the greatest lesson I learnt from him."

IMAGE: Kumar Sangakkara is the highest run-getter for Sri Lanka in Test cricket. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Kumar Sangakkara played 134 Tests, scored 12,400 runs at 57.40, took 182 catches and 20 stumpings in his 15-year career, and was grace personified at the crease. Sangakkara ended his career as the most prolific run-scorer for his country with double-hundreds flowing from his bat with consummate ease.

In 2014, he struck 319 and 105 in the same Test match against Bangladesh and in 2017 fell just 16 runs short of striking six successive centuries in first-class cricket. In 2019 Sangakkara became the first non-British person to be appointed president of the MCC.

IMAGE: Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower was once an ICC top-ranked batsman before a successful career as a coach saw him lead England to the top spot in Test cricket. Photograph: Zimbabwe Cricket/Twitter

The other latest inductee, Andy Flower, a left-handed wicket-keeper batsmen, played 63 Tests, scoring 4,794 runs at 51.54, took 151 catches with nine stumpings as. He was the first Zimbabwe player to be inducted in the ICC Hall of Fame. His grit, determination and will to succeed meant at one point he was ranked number 1 batsman in the world. Andy carried his country's batting for long periods, setting the record for the highest Test score by a wicketkeeper with an innings of 232 not out against India at Nagpur in 2000. Later, he became a hugely successful coach, leading England to the number 1 spot in the MRF Tyres ICC Test Rankings for Men.

The 10 legends of the game to be inducted have all made a significant contribution to the history of Test cricket, and join an illustrious list of ICC Hall of Famers, taking the total number to 103 as a result of this intake.

The special inductions of the ICC Hall of Fame from the following five eras join the ranks of the world's greatest players:

From early cricket era (Players whose greatest contributions to the game till 1918) - South Africa's Aubrey Faulkner, Australia's Monty Noble.

In the inter-war era (1918-1945) - West Indies' Sir Learie Constantine, Australia's Stan McCabe.

In the post-war era (1946-1970) -- England's Ted Dexter, India's Vinoo Mankad.

In the ODI era (1971-1995) - West Indies' Desmond Haynes and England's Bob Willis.

In the Modern Cricket Era (1996-2015) -- Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara, Zimbabwe's Andy Flower.