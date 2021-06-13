News
New Zealand thump England to win series 1-0

Last updated on: June 13, 2021 17:59 IST
New Zealand have now secured a first Test series win in England since 1999 and only their third overall in the country.

New Zealand players celebrate on winning the series against England at Edgbaston Stadum in Birmingham

IMAGE: New Zealand players celebrate on winning the series against England at Edgbaston Stadum in Birmingham on Sunday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

New Zealand crushed hosts England by eight wickets in the second and final Test on Sunday to seal a 1-0 series win after chasing down a target of 38 runs on the fourth day at Edgbaston.

 

The result meant New Zealand, who thoroughly outplayed the hosts in the match, secured a first Test series win in England since 1999 and only their third overall in the country.

England had been reduced to 122-9 at stumps on day three with a slender lead of 37 runs and Olly Stone was caught behind off Trent Boult on the first ball of the day on Sunday, leaving the visitors on the verge of a famous victory.

Will Young is bowled by Olly Stone  

IMAGE: Will Young is bowled by Olly Stone. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

New Zealand lost Devon Conway for three after the opening batsman fished at a Stuart Broad delivery only to edge it to James Bracey before Will Young (8) played a ball on to his stumps off Stone to leave the visitors at 33-2.

But stand-in skipper Tom Latham (23 not out), who went past 4,000 runs in Test cricket during his knock, and Ross Taylor (0 not out) guided them to 41-2 in 10.5 overs.

Tom Latham and Ross Taylor celebrate after scoring the winning runs 

IMAGE: Tom Latham and Ross Taylor celebrate after scoring the winning runs. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Latham praised the squad's depth after they came into the contest having made six changes from the drawn first Test at Lord's.

"It's great to have that performance under the belt. We were outstanding over the four days, everyone who came in did their roles," Latham said.

"It's fantastic for the depth of New Zealand cricket. Will Young, Matt Henry haven't had much opportunity but the way they stood up was outstanding.

"England have a fantastic bowling attack and we played them really well. We adapted well and put good numbers on the board."

Trent Boult celebrates after taking the wicket of Olly Stone  

IMAGE: Trent Boult celebrates after taking the wicket of Olly Stone. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

England skipper Joe Root said his team had "massively underperformed".

"It hasn't been our best week, has it? Credit to New Zealand they have outperformed us throughout the game," Root said.

"It's a tough one to take because at the start of the week I thoroughly thought we could come here and win the series, but in all departments we could have been a little bit better if we're being brutally honest."

New Zealand will enjoy an extra day's rest before they take on India in the ICC World Test Championship Final starting in Southampton on Friday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
