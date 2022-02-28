News
Mandhana to cleared to play in World Cup after blow to head

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
February 28, 2022 11:16 IST
IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana was forced to retire hurt after being hit on the head during India's World Cup warm-up match against South Africa on Sunday. Photograph: James Allan/Getty Images

In a relief for India, opener Smriti Mandhana has been cleared to continue playing at the ICC Women's World Cup after taking a blow to the head during the team's first warm-up fixture against South Africa on Sunday.

 

Mandhana was forced to retire hurt after being hit on the head by a Shabnim Ismail bouncer during her team's first warm-up game which India won by two runs.

According to an ICC report, the 25-year-old Mandhana was assessed by the team doctor following the incident and was originally declared fit to continue, only to retire hurt an over and a half later after another consultation.

 The report further states that the left-hander felt no concussion symptoms according to the medical staff at the time, nor experienced delayed effects from the incident.

The left-hander looked in fine fettle while scoring her 20th half-century in her previous ODI against New Zealand before the upcoming 50-over showpiece.

Mandhana has so far scored 2461 runs in 64 ODIs, including four centuries.

India are scheduled to play another warm-up, against West Indies, before beginning their World Cup campaign with a high-profile match against arch-rivals Pakistan on March 6.

In the warm-up against against South Africa, India posted 244/ after a century from Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika Bhatia's 58.

Luus and Laura Wolvaardt made half-centuries for South Africa but they couldn't get the team across the line, as left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked up 4/46 in 10 overs.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
