Ishan Kishan hospitalised after blow to head

IMAGE: Team India medicos attend to opener Ishan Kishan after he was hit on the head by a bouncer from Lahiru Kumara during the second T20 International, in Dharamsala, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

India opener Ishan Kishan was admitted to a city hospital and underwent a brain scan after being struck on the head during the second T20I against Sri Lanka, in Dharamsala, on Saturday.

Kishan, who scored 16 off 15 deliveries, was hit on the head by a Lahiru Kumara bouncer in the fourth over during India's chase.

The wicketkeeper-batter took off his helmet immediately after the blow as India's medical team rushed to the field for a concussion test.

"Ishan Kishan was admitted to Fortis Hospital for brain scan after being hit on the head by Lahiru Kumara bouncer," a BCCI source said on Sunday.

"He stayed overnight at the hospital as a precautionary measure."

The BCCI is awaiting the scan result and Kishan is expected to be back in the team hotel.

However, there is a chance that the southpaw may be rested for the third and final match of the series on Sunday.

In that case, either Mayank Agarwal or Venkatesh Iyer will open the batting alongside skipper Rohit Sharma.

Batters Ruturaj Gaikwad and Suryakumar Yadav, and pacer Deepak Chahar are already out of the series following injuries.

India have the three-match T20 series in the bag having won the first and second matches by seven wickets and 62 runs respectively.