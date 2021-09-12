Manan Vohra hoping to learn from earlier failings

IMAGE: A member of the Under-19 World Cup-winning team, Manan Vohra said time has come for the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals to reclaim the trophy and they have a lot of self-belief as they head into the T20 League. Photograph: Manan Vohra/Twitter

Disappointed to have not capitalised on the opportunities in the first leg of the IPL, Rajasthan Royals batsman Manan Vohra aims to use all the learnings to put up an improved show when the T20 league resumes on September 19.

The 28-year-old from Chandigarh could manage only 42 runs in the four matches that he played before the IPL was suspended in May due to multiple COVID-19 cases inside the bio-bubble.

"I was a little disappointed because I felt I couldn't capitalise on the starts that I got; however, it means that I had a lot of learnings from those outings and have prepared well for the second leg," Manan said in a release issued by the franchise.

A member of the Under-19 World Cup-winning team, Manan said time has come for the inaugural champions Rajasthan to reclaim the trophy and they have a lot of self-belief as they head into the T20 League.

"As a group, we are all looking to win the trophy. It has been a long time since the franchise has won it," said Manan, who was roped in by RR in 2019.

"...the best thing is that everyone in our group believes that the team has the potential to make a mark once again. So, we're aiming for the cup but will be mindful of taking it game by game."

Manan harbours ambitions to play for the country and said he intends to use the upcoming domestic season to make a case to the selectors.

"Every player on the circuit has the same dream, and so do I. I definitely want to play for the Indian team. I think the upcoming domestic season again gives me a chance to get noticed," said Manan, who has 1054 runs in 53 IPL matches at a strike-rate of over 130.

"I'm playing for Chandigarh now and will be leading them, so I'm confident of taking my team to the latter stages of competitions through good performances, which will help me in making a case."

Manan's teammate and friend Mayank Markande is hoping spin will again come into play just like last year with IPL back in UAE.

"Our spinners had done a great job in the UAE last year, so I feel we're back to utilizing our strengths well. We feel really confident going into this phase," he said.

Mayank couldn't find a place in the Royals' team during the first phase but he said he's "happy to wait for his opportunities and understands that the conditions in India weren't favouring the spinners too much" but knows that his "chance will come".

Talking about his transformation as a player, Mayank said: "When I first started playing IPL, I didn't have much experience. But when I play now, I feel I've matured both as a player and as a person.

"I think I'm mentally tough now and know how to deal with pressure, and bowl in challenging situations," said the 23-year-old who had picked up 15 wickets in his debut IPL season in 2018.

Having played one T20I for the Indian team, Mayank said he "dreams of making a comeback to the Indian team by performing well in the domestic circuit, and then consistently play for the nation at the highest level."