PIX: Kolhi, Pant, Ashwin in Dubai for IPL

September 12, 2021 14:18 IST
Virat Kohli at the team hotel

IMAGE: RCB captain Virat Kohli reaches the team hotel. Photograph: RCB/Twitter

The Indian players of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals who were part of the Test team landed in Dubai from Manchester on Sunday.

 

RCB captain Virat Kohli and bowler Mohammed Siraj joined their teammates on arrival.

RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj. Photograph: RCB/Twitter

‘The news you’ve all been waiting for: King Kohli and Miyan Magic have joined the team in Dubai. Bring on #IPL2021. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers,’ RCB posted on their Twitter page.

Delhi Capitals' Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: Delhi Capitals/Twitter

Delhi Capitals’ Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajikya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel and Umesh Yadav also arrived on Sunday and upon landing, underwent COVID-19 tests.

‘The Delhi Capitals players who were part of the Indian squad for the Test series against England landed in Dubai safely on Sunday, 12 September 2021 for the second half of the VIVO IPL 2021. #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021,’ DC tweeted. 

The players will be serving a six-day hard quarantine as per IPL protocols, during which they will be tested thrice.

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant. Photograph: Delhi Capitals/Twitter

Thereafter, the players will join the rest of the Delhi Capitals squad, who are already part of the bio-bubble.

The 2021 IPL, which was suspended in May owing to a COVID-19 outbreak in its bubble, will resume in the UAE from September 19.

