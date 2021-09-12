News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Chappell reasons out why India need Ashwin in Playing XI

Chappell reasons out why India need Ashwin in Playing XI

Source: PTI
September 12, 2021 13:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'A middle order that reads Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Pandya and Ashwin should provide the runs expected of that section.'

Tweaking the Indian middle order to accommodate the skills of Ravichandran Ashwin should be a priority for the selectors, reckons Ian Chappell. 

IMAGE: Tweaking the Indian middle order to accommodate the skills of Ravichandran Ashwin should be a priority for the selectors, reckons Ian Chappell. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The legendary Ian Chappell feels the Indian selectors must prioritise finding a way to "tweak" the team's middle order to accommodate the proven Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI.

The former Australian captain's contention is that the veteran off-spinner all-rounder has proved himself as a "fine bowler in all conditions" and deserves a place in the team.

"India's best combination includes R Ashwin. He is a fine bowler under all conditions, as he proved in Australia, so India need to find a way to fit him into the XI," Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNcricinfo.

 

"Tweaking the Indian middle order to accommodate the skills of Ashwin should be a priority for the selectors," he added.

Chappell said the Indian team has got "substantial depth", something that makes them the formidable outfit that they are at the moment, adding that the thought that they can still improve is scary.

"There's no doubt that India are a very good all-round team. They have conclusively proved it by winning consecutive series in Australia and now having had success in England, albeit COVID-affected, while they are virtually unbeatable at home.

"It's a scary thought for the other Test sides that Virat Kohli's highly successful team can be improved."

The Indian team management preferred the left-spinner all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja over Ashwin in the Test matches in England.

The presence of Jadeja, Ashwin, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant together will make for a very strong lower middle order, the Australian great said.

"In trying to find a balance between the right and left-hand batters in the middle order at The Oval, they may have inadvertently stumbled on the solution -- Ravindra Jadeja at No. 5."

London's Oval was the venue for the fourth Test between India and England.

"If Jadeja proves good enough to hold down that spot in the order, the other piece required to complete the puzzle is a seam-bowling all-rounder. The ideal player would be a fully fit Hardik Pandya, but they do have a second choice in Shardul Thakur.

"A middle order that reads Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Pandya and Ashwin should provide the runs expected of that section.

"With three fast bowlers to follow, the batting is then supported by a versatile attack. That's the advantage of having a strong, well-balanced attack -- you don't need huge scores to chase victory."

That places could be interchanged, is another advantage India enjoy in the middle order, Chappell believed.

"The other good point about that middle order is that it's interchangeable. Skill-wise, Pant is the best batter of that lot. He's capable of restraint when the situation demands, so he could easily handle No. 5, especially when India bat first.

"However, if he's had a long stint in the field, he could slide down the order to allow Jadeja to come in at five. Pandya also has the potential to handle No. 5, and given encouragement, he could fulfil the role.

Chappell feels "another attribute is their powerful stroke-play."

"The ability to accelerate the scoring rate is essential in Test cricket and those three are an ideal combination to take advantage of a good start to the innings.

"They are also a perfect fit for situations where the team is either chasing or setting a target."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'We should remember England's gesture after 26/11'
'We should remember England's gesture after 26/11'
'These players are going from bubble to bubble'
'These players are going from bubble to bubble'
India pick Ashwin for T20 World Cup; Chahal dropped
India pick Ashwin for T20 World Cup; Chahal dropped
US Open champ Raducanu's 'just enjoying the moment'
US Open champ Raducanu's 'just enjoying the moment'
Rupani's successor today; 5 Patidars lead the race
Rupani's successor today; 5 Patidars lead the race
Inflation data, global trends to guide mkts this week
Inflation data, global trends to guide mkts this week
ECB-BCCI yet to decide on outcome of cancelled Test
ECB-BCCI yet to decide on outcome of cancelled Test

India tour of England 2021

India tour of England 2021

More like this

Manchester Test cancellation all about IPL: Vaughan

Manchester Test cancellation all about IPL: Vaughan

ECB-BCCI yet to decide on outcome of cancelled Test

ECB-BCCI yet to decide on outcome of cancelled Test

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances