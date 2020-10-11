What's wrong with Chris Gayle?

October 11, 2020 12:52 IST

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Chris Gayle/Instagram

Kings XI Punjab is languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2020 points table after having lost 6 out of 7 games.

Ahead of KXIP's game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Head Coach Anil Kumble told the commentary team that he had wanted to include Chris Gayle in the playing XI, but couldn't do so because the West Indian batsman was hit by a stomach bug.

After KXIP lost the game, it was assumed that the stage would finally be set for a Gayle-storm against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday, October 10.

No sign of Gayle.

After KXIP suffered an astonishing defeat against KKR, Universe Boss posted a picture from a hospital bed on Instagram.

'I can tell you this!!! I will never go down without a fight!! I Am The #UniverseBoss That will never changed!! You can learn from me but it's not everything I do you should follow!!'

'Don't forget my style and flare too!! #LivingDiLife #Always,' added UB41 (he turned 41 on 21/9).

'Thanks for all your concerns peeps, much appreciated. (I really was on a phone call).'