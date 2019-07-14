Gayle posts picture with Vijay Mallya; internet can't keep calm

July 14, 2019 18:03 IST

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle met liquor baron Vijay Mallya, and netizens' reaction to a picture of the duo will leave you in splits!

Gayle, who has played many Indian Premier League (IPL) matches as part of Royal Challengers Bangalore - the franchise formally owned by Mallya - posted a picture with the businessman on Saturday. "Great to catch up with Big Boss @TheVijayMallya cheers #RockStar #F1" he captioned the picture posted on Twitter.

Soon after the swashbuckling batsman posted the picture on the micro-blogging site, it garnered widespread attention and led to a flurry of quips and memes.

"Universal Boss with the Universal Thief," a user tweeted.

A netizen even tagged the State Bank of India while asking Gayle to ask Mallya to repay Rs 9,000 crore he borrowed.

"Please courier him to India. Your will get a million dollar at least reward," another user wrote.

"Have you checked your stuff ??? After meeting with him ??" another user replied to the picture.

"Apna wallet check kar pahle (check your wallet first)" another tweeted.

Mallya, who flew out of India in March 2016, has been living in the United Kingdom since then.

A Delhi court had already declared Mallya a proclaimed offender for evading summons in January 2018. The court had also issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant against him for evading summons and law of the land in 2017.

Earlier this month, The Royal Courts of Justice had granted permission to the embattled liquor baron to appeal against the UK Home Secretary's order extraditing him to India to face trial in the alleged fraud and money laundering charges involving Rs 9,000 crore.