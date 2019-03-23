Malinga set to quit international cricket next year

March 23, 2019 16:31 IST

'I want to play in the T20 World Cup and then end my career'

IMAGE: Lasith Malinga said he us willing to sacrifice the IPL for a place in Sri Lanka's World Cup team. Photograph: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Sri Lanka's limited-overs skipper Lasith Malinga says he is ready to sacrifice his earnings from the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) in order to win a place in the country's World Cup squad.

Selectors have made it mandatory for Sri Lanka players to participate in a 50-overs tournament at home if they want to be considered for selection in the 15-member squad for the May 30-July 14 Cricket World Cup in England and Wales.

"I had asked the board for the No-Objection Certificate for me to play in the IPL, and they had said that was fine, but that all players who want to go to the World Cup would need to stay back for the provincial tournament," Malinga told ESPNcricinfo.

"So I told them I'd play in the provincial tournament, and I asked the board to inform Mumbai Indians and IPL, since it was their decision. I'm ok with losing those earnings from IPL. I'm doing it for the country."

The 35-year-old fast bowler, who has taken the most wickets (154 in 110 matches) since the first edition of the IPL in 2008, was bought by the Mumbai franchise for 20 million Indian rupees ($289,184.50) in the January auction for the upcoming season.

He had worked as a bowling mentor for the same team after going unsold in 2018.

Malinga is currently leading the Sri Lanka limited-overs team in South Africa with one Twenty20 match remaining in the series.

"Once I become available for Mumbai Indians, I would have missed seven or eight games," Malinga added.

"So there's probably no point in them waiting around for me. Better for them to find someone else to replace me with."

Malinga also revealed his plans to retire from international cricket after next year's Twenty20 World Cup.

He said that he would quit one-day internationals after the World Cup in England and Wales this summer before calling time on his career following the Twenty20 tournament.

The T20 World Cup will be played in Australia in October-November 2020.

"After the World Cup, my cricketing career is ending," the 35-year-old said after the Lankans lost to South Africa in the second Twenty20 international by 16 runs at SuperSportPark on Friday.

"I want to play in the T20 World Cup and then end my career." Malinga added.