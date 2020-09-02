MI pacer Malinga opts out of IPL due to personal reasons

Last updated on: September 02, 2020 18:53 IST

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians pacer Lasith Malinga opted out of this year's IPL due to personal reasons. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/Instagram

Mumbai Indians fast bowler Lasith Malinga has opted out of the Indian Premier League due to personal reasons and will be replaced by Australian speedster James Pattinson.

"Lasith Malinga has requested unavailability for the season for personal reasons and to be with family back home in Sri Lanka," Mumbai Indians said on their official website on Wednesday.



"James Pattinson will join the MI Family currently based in Abu Dhabi this weekend."



Malinga has been with Mumbai Indians since the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008, and is their highest wicket-taker with 170 wickets in 122 games at an average of 19 with six four-wicket hauls.



This was supposed to be his final season as a player with Mumbai Indians. He had served as the bowling mentor in 2018 after he was not picked up in the IPL Players' Auction.