Ponting backs Ashwin on Mankading, wants batsman penalised

September 02, 2020 17:49 IST

'I don't want to see anyone running two or three yards down the wicket because that basically is cheating.'

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting, right, speaks to his players during an IPL training session in Dubai. Photograph: Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin spoke to head coach Ricky Ponting on the controversial issue of 'Mankading' in which the bowler runs out the batsman at the non-striker's end if he sets off for a run before the ball is bowled.

Last month Ponting had stated that he wouldn't allow his Delhi players including Ashwin to run out batsmen at the non-striker's end if they leave the crease before the ball is delivered.



Ashwin, who captained Kings XI Punjab last year, ran out Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler at the non-striker's end last season when he backed up too far, drawing criticism for his act as many called it against the 'spirit of the game.'



Ashwin had a chat with Ponting on his YouTube channel where the former Australian captain agreed with the Indian off-spinner that the batsmen should stop cheating by setting off too early in search of a run.



"Yeah, I totally get where you are coming from. I wasn't trying to say that you were (not) justified because it is actually in the laws of the game. You can do it. So if a batsman is cheating, and trying to steal a couple of yards.... Honestly, I just think that we have got to find a way around, trying to stop the batsman cheating. We have had this conversation already. I don't want to see anyone running two or three yards down the wicket because that basically is cheating," Ponting told Ashwin.

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab's Ravichandran Ashwin runs out Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler at the non-strikers end via the Mankading method in the IPL last year. Photograph: BCCI

When asked if the batsmen should be reprimanded for leaving the crease too early, Ponting replied: "I think so. I think there should be some sort of run penalty. If you are to get to the top of your bowling action and stop, and it shows that the batsman is cheating, is out of his crease, I think put a run penalty on him and do it right from the start because that will stop him right away. Taking 10 runs off the team total because you have taken a yard out of your crease. I think those sort of things need to be looked at."



Ashwin said that if the batsmen is not levied a penalty for leaving the crease early then shouldn't the fast bowlers also take advantage by going beyond the crease.



"Ponting feels that even if a batsman has played well, he shouldn't get out at the non-striker's end. Though he's up against me, he is still a batsman. So I agreed that such dismissals shoudn't happen. But should they walk? Many batsman say that they are just walking, not trying to steal a run, and just moving an inch, not two feet. I said if batsman ask for all of this, then can't I also just take an inch beyond the crease while bowling? The likes of Jofra Archer and Shaun Tait, who bowl 150+, if they go beyond the crease a bit, they can hit 160. Should they be allowed?," the India off-spinner said.



"Will batsmen cop those blows? That was my question."