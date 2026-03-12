HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Making a difference for India gives me greatest joy: Bumrah

Making a difference for India gives me greatest joy: Bumrah

March 12, 2026 12:04 IST

Jasprit Bumrah reflects on stepping up in pressure moments after his Player-of-the-Match performance helped India beat New Zealand national cricket team to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at home.

Jasprit Bumrah was Player of the Match in India's T20 World Cup final win over New Zealand with a four-wicket haul

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah was Player of the Match in India's T20 World Cup final win over New Zealand with a four-wicket haul. Photograph: BCCI

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah said he felt a deep sense of fulfilment after playing a key role in the Men in Blue’s ICC Men's T20 World Cup triumph, adding that stepping up in high-pressure moments has always been the motivation behind his cricketing journey.

 

In a video shared by the BCCI, Bumrah spoke about his eagerness to embrace tough challenges and take responsibility when the team needs it most, stressing that making a decisive impact for India has always been his biggest goal.

Bumrah picked a four-wicket haul and was named Player of the Match in the final. He was also the joint-highest wicket-taker of the tournament alongside mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy with 14 wickets a piece.

'I always wanted to do a tough job. I've played cricket for that. I started cricket for that. When I'm able to make a difference, that gives me so much joy. No better feeling than that. I started my cricket here. I played all my cricket here come up the ranks through playing for Gujarat over here and winning the World Cup here, winning, being Man of the Match,' Bumrah said in the video.

The Indian fast bowler recalled the disappointment of narrowly missing out on the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 title in Ahmedabad before finally crossing the line this time by clinching the T20 title.

 Jasprit Bumrah with wife Sanjana Ganesan and their families after India's T20 World Cup win on Sunday, March 8

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah with wife Sanjana Ganesan and their families after India's T20 World Cup win on Sunday, March 8. Photograph: BCCI

'The last time we just fell short, this time we went over it. Really happy.

'My son came. He was there last time as well; this time, he was there. My mum came... really special. I don't know about full circles, but really, really happy back-to-back World Cups never really happen. Really grateful God is really kind, and I couldn't be more thankful," the Indian seamer concluded.

India became the first team to win the T20 WC title at home, the first team to win it back-to-back, and the first team to win the three T20 WC crowns after they thrashed New Zealand by 96 runs in a one-sided final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

