How T20 World Cup turned out to be paradise for batters, graveyard for bowlers

Flat tracks across both host nations combined with fearless intent pushed the collective batting ⁠strike rate to 134, the highest in tournament history and a stark indicator of where white-ball batting ​is heading.

IMAGE: India opener and player-of-the-tournament Sanju Samson hit 24 sixes in five matches to lead the charts for most sixes at the 2026 T20 World Cup. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points The 2026 T20 World Cup saw a record number of 780 sixes, a 50.87 percent jump from the previous edition.

Teams went past the 200-mark 14 ​times.

India-England semifinal in Mumbai shattered global digital records.

India's pace spearhead Jasprit ​Bumrah stood tall amidst ruins.

Twenty20 was designed to favour batters, but few anticipated the bowlers' bloodbath that unfolded across four weeks in India and Sri Lanka at the just-concluded Twenty20 World Cup.

The 20-team ​tournament became a high-octane showcase of power-hitting, redefining the upper limits of scoring and rewriting ‌what a "par" total looks like in this format.

A staggering 780 sixes were hit in this year's tournament, a 50.87 percent jump from the 517 hammered in the 2024 edition in West Indies and the United States.

The 200-mark was breached a record 14 ​times and eventual champions India alone posted three of the four 250-plus totals in the ​tournament.

No bat-ball balance

As India muscled their way to a mammoth 255-5 in the final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad, ​former England captain Michael Vaughan took to 'X' to say: "fantastic striking ... but let’s be honest this isn’t a fair balance between Bat & Ball."

New Zealand coach Rob Walter, however, saw little point in complaining about batting carnage if fans were enthralled.

"I guess ​it comes down to what you view as entertainment, really," Walter told reporters.

"It seems to be the trend ​around the world that runs are the thing that people want to see. Of course, I believe you still want ‌to ⁠have an even contest."

A six-hitting spectacle

That appetite for fours and sixes was reflected off the field as well.

The India-England semifinal in Mumbai shattered digital records, with ICC chairman Jay Shah noting on 'X' a peak concurrency of 65.2 million viewers -- the highest for any live event worldwide.

"It is tough, the bats are very good," Walter said.

"The ​guys obviously practise hitting the ​ball far, and when ⁠the pitches give not much to the bowlers, it does make it very tough.

"But ultimately, if that's the way the game's going then the onus is ​obviously on the bowlers to develop their skills and develop them quickly."

Bumrah shows his class

India's Jasprit ​Bumrah is probably ⁠the template.

The seam-bowling genius, for the third time in a T20 World Cup, walked away with the best economy rate (6.21) of any player to have bowled 100-plus balls - a reminder that elite skill can still choke scoring ⁠even on ​highways.

"Bumrah is a once-in-a-generation bowler. I can call him a ​national treasure," India captain Suryakumar Yadav said of his pace spearhead, who produced a match-winning haul in the final.

"He knows how it needs ​to be done. He is the best in the business."