From Sanju's Sixes To Allen's Blitz: T20 WC 2026 In Numbers

Here are the standout stats and records from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 was one of the best in recent years, with associate nations starting it off by showing their worth and competitiveness, bringing some largely unknown flavours and colours to the tournament and it ended with Team India adding another title to their white-ball dynasty, a record-breaking third T20WC title successfully defended for the first time.

The tournament witnessed some breatht-aking catches, heartbeat-raising run-chases, magnificent cricketing shots, and bowling spells that capture the nature of modern-day T20 cricket, and several records were broken. Some individuals from the present and future of the format lit up the tournament.

Here are some records broken during the tournament:

India's historic dominance

IMAGE: India's Suryakumar Yadav lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8, 2026. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

India is the first team to capture three T20 World Cup titles, with their previous triumphs coming in 2007 and 2024. They are also the first team to win the competition as a host nation.

Sanju Samson and India's big totals

IMAGE: Sanju Samson scored three consecutive half tons to lead India to the T20 World Cup title on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The India-England semi-final at Wankhede saw both sides scoring a combined 499 runs, the highest match aggregate in T20WC history. While India posted 253/7 powered by Sanju's 89, England just fell short to wrap up at 246/7, driven by Jacob Bethell's tenacious and explosive 48-ball 105. It was also the second-highest match aggregate in T20I history.

After 253/7 against England in the semi-final at Wankhede, Team India, once again led by Sanju Samson's exploits, lit up the Narendra Modi Stadium in the final. This was India's third total over 250 in the tournament -- they had also put up 256/4 against Zimbabwe, which is the highest team total at T20 World Cup 2026.

India's score against New Zealand -- 255/5 -- was the highest total at a T20WC final, and the highest in any T20I knockout or playoff match.

India also became the first team to get two 250-plus scores in a row.

Sanju Samson's 89 was the highest individual score in a T20 World Cup final. His 46-ball knock was decorated with five fours and eight sixes.

Samson's effortlessly pleasing strokeplay saw him hit 24 sixes, the most by a batter in a single T20 World Cup tournament.

Indian batters smashed a total of 106 sixes at the World Cup. It is the first time that a team has hit over 100 maximums in a T20I event.

Samson now has the most runs by an Indian batter in a single T20 World Cup, tallying 321 runs, leaving Virat Kohli a distant second (319 runs).

Abhishek smashes fastest 50 at T20 WC knockout match

During the final against New Zealand, India stormed to 92/0 in the first six overs, which was the joint-highest Powerplay score in a T20 World Cup match. It equalled West Indies' 92/1 in the Powerplay against Afghanistan two years ago.

Abhishek Sharma brought up his half-century in the final against New Zealand in just 18 balls, making it the fastest of this edition and the fastest in a T20 WC knockout match.

Virat Kohli's record broken

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan tallied 383 runs at the 2026 T20 WC to score the most runs by a batter in a single edition of the T20 World Cup, going past Indian legend Virat Kohli who scored 319 runs in six innings at the 2014 T20 World Cup. Kohli's campaign also included two centuries and as many fifties. New Zealand's Tim Seifert (326) and Samson.

Farhan and Fakhar Zaman put on a 176-run opening stand during Pakistan's Super Eight clash against Sri Lanka. It stands as the highest partnership for any wicket in T20Is.

Kiwi opener Allen hits fastest century across formats at the WC

With a 33-ball century in the semi-final against South Africa, Finn Allen surpassed West Indies legend Chris Gayle's 47-ball ton against England back in 2016, to score the fastest century across T20 and 50-over World Cups.

Zimbabwe's rising star Brian Bennett scored 292 runs at an average of 146.00 during the 2026 tournament. Not out in four of the six innings he played, Bennett now holds the highest average at a T20 World Cup. He also registered three fifties in the tournament.