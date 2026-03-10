Ishan Kishan Hopes T20 WC Success Inspires Young Cricketers

Ishan Kishan hopes his impressive run in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will inspire young cricketers after finishing as India’s second-highest run-scorer in the title-winning campaign.

Key Points Kishan earned two Player of the Match awards against Namibia and Pakistan during the tournament.

In 2026 T20Is, he has scored 532 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate above 207, including a century.

Kishan’s comeback followed a strong domestic run, captaining Jharkhand to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title with 517 runs.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan was India's second-highest run getter at the T20 World Cup with 317 runs against his name.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan expressed hope that his performances at the T20 World Cup will serve as a motivation for young players in the country.

Ishan had a tournament to remember as he emerged as India's second-highest run-getter, with a half-century in the final and two 'Player of the Match' awards against Namibia and arch-rivals Pakistan being the highlights of his campaign.

Kishan spoke to media on his return home to Patna on Tuesday, following India's triumphant title defence of the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

'Just want to keep scoring runs'

'Our team won, obviously, it is a very good thing, not only for us, but for the whole nation. We hope to continue playing cricket like this and keep winning.'

'It feels great because I believe the better I perform, the more motivation it will be for the youngsters. I always try to ensure as many players as possible emerge from every corner. Now that we've played the World Cup, it shows that with hard work, you can succeed from anywhere,' he added.

On his future goals, Kishan simply said, 'Nothing much, just keep scoring runs, keep playing, and keep winning.'

Ishan was India's second-highest run-getter in the competition with 317 runs in nine innings at an average of 35.22 and a strike rate of over 193, with three fifties, including one in the finals.

This year in 13 T20Is, Ishan has made 532 runs at an average of 40.92 and a strike rate of 207.00, including a century and four fifties, with best score of 103.

Ishan made a return to the Indian set-up for the first time since 2023 after a scintillating Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), where he led Jharkhand to their maiden title as a captain, scoring 517 runs in 10 innings, with two centuries and two fifties.