HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Gujarat Titans Enlist Matthew Hayden as Batting Coach for IPL Season

Gujarat Titans Enlist Matthew Hayden as Batting Coach for IPL Season

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 10, 2026 12:11 IST

x

Former Australian cricket star Matthew Hayden has been appointed as the batting coach for the Gujarat Titans, bringing his extensive experience and T20 expertise to the IPL team.

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden will provide expertise in modern-day T20 batting

IMAGE: Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden will provide expertise in modern-day T20 batting. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Matthew Hayden, former Australian opener, joins Gujarat Titans as batting coach for the upcoming IPL season.
  • Hayden's experience and expertise in T20 batting dynamics are expected to shape the Titans' batting identity.
  • Vikram Solanki highlights Hayden's ability to mentor emerging talent as crucial for the team's future.
  • Hayden aims to instill a standard of 'great batting' that owns the game at Gujarat Titans.
  • Hayden replaces Matthew Wade as assistant coach for the 2025 edition.

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden has been named as the batting coach of Gujarat Titans for the upcoming IPL season, the franchise announced on Tuesday.

A two-time ODI World Cup winner and one of the most dominant opening batters of his era, Hayden joins the Titans set-up with an illustrious international career and expertise in modern-day T20 batting dynamics.

 

Hayden represented Australia in 273 international matches across formats, scoring over 15,000 international runs and played a pivotal role in multiple ICC tournament victories.

Hayden's Role and Expectations

Commenting on the appointment, GT Director of Cricket, Vikram Solanki said: "Matthew's appointment comes at a pivotal phase in our journey. His experience at the highest level, coupled with his ability to mentor emerging talent, will be instrumental in shaping our batting identity for the seasons ahead."

On his part, Hayden said: "Good batting applies pressure. Great batting owns the game. That's the standard we want to set at Gujarat Titans."

Hayden's Cricket Legacy

His aggressive yet technically robust approach to batting laid early foundations for the evolution of powerplay dominance in white-ball cricket. He also featured in 32 IPL matches, showcasing a style of play ideally suited to the league's high-intensity demands.

It has been learnt that Hayden comes in as a replacement of fellow Australian Matthew Wade, who was one of the assistant coaches during the 2025 edition.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Afghanistan name new T20I captain as squad for SL series announced
Afghanistan name new T20I captain as squad for SL series announced
Ahmedabad Police Deploys Extensive Security for T20 World Cup Final
Ahmedabad Police Deploys Extensive Security for T20 World Cup Final
Suryakumar Yadav Lauds Comfortable Equation with Coach Gautam Gambhir
Suryakumar Yadav Lauds Comfortable Equation with Coach Gautam Gambhir
How Gambhir's bold moves made India T20 champs again
How Gambhir's bold moves made India T20 champs again
T20 World Cup: Will Sahibzada Farhan Stay MVP?
T20 World Cup: Will Sahibzada Farhan Stay MVP?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

'My Wife Made India's T20 World Cup Dream Possible!'6:29

'My Wife Made India's T20 World Cup Dream Possible!'

Sanju Samson gets grand welcome at Thiruvananthapuram airport3:01

Sanju Samson gets grand welcome at Thiruvananthapuram...

Hero's Welcome for Gautam Gambhir in Delhi3:06

Hero's Welcome for Gautam Gambhir in Delhi

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO