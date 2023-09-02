News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Magnificent Marsh leads Australia to T20 series win in South Africa

Magnificent Marsh leads Australia to T20 series win in South Africa

September 02, 2023 04:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mitchell Marsh followed up his unbeaten 92 in the 111-run win on Wednesday with 79 not out from 39 deliveries, including eight fours and six sixes, as Australia demolished South Africa in the second T20I at Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban, on Friday.

IMAGE: Mitchell Marsh followed up his unbeaten 92 in the 111-run win on Wednesday with 79 not out from 39 balls, including eight fours and six sixes, as Australia demolished South Africa in the second T20I at Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban, on Friday. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

Australia's new Twenty20 International captain Mitch Marsh scored a second successive unbeaten half century to lead his side to an emphatic eight-wicket victory over hosts South Africa on Friday and claim an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The home side were sent in to bat in Durban and posted 164 for 8 in their 20 overs, a total that never looked enough with the small boundaries at Kingsmead.

 

Australia had little trouble knocking off their target in 14.5 overs as Marsh followed up his unbeaten 92 in the 111-run victory in the first match on Wednesday with 79 not out from 39 deliveries, including eight fours and six sixes.

He put on 100 in 45 balls for the second wicket with impressive opener Matthew Short, who was both elegant and brutal in equal measure for his 66 from 30 balls.

It was a maiden international half century for Short after he debuted in the first game of the series.

"It's great, I’m proud of the boys because a series win in South Africa is hard to come by," Marsh said at the post-match presentation.

"Tonight the game was set up by the bowlers; they were all fantastic."

Home skipper Aiden Markram was the top scorer in South Africa’s innings with 49 from 38 balls after opener Temba Bavuma was fast out of the blocks with 35 off 17.

But Australia picked up wickets at regular intervals with some clever changes of pace and swing on a helpful wicket.

Seamers Shaun Abbott (3-22) and Nathan Ellis (3-25) were the pick of their bowlers, with Jason Behrendorff chipping in with a handy 2-25.

"Temba got us off to a great start but the loss of (regular) wickets made it challenging," Markram said. "We wanted to take it deep. When they came on to bat it can be hard when there are two batters trying to muscle it out of the ground."

The final match in the series is at the same venue on Sunday before the teams switch formats for a five-game One-Day International series ahead of the World Cup that starts in India next month.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Team India desperate? Truth about Bumrah's comeback
Team India desperate? Truth about Bumrah's comeback
Rohit's secret plan to tackle Pakistan's deadly pace trio
Rohit's secret plan to tackle Pakistan's deadly pace trio
'This is the strongest Indian team since 2011'
'This is the strongest Indian team since 2011'
Debutant Atkinson bowls England to easy win over NZ
Debutant Atkinson bowls England to easy win over NZ
US Open PIX: Wozniacki wins battle of comeback queens
US Open PIX: Wozniacki wins battle of comeback queens
Man shot dead at Union minister's UP home, 3 held
Man shot dead at Union minister's UP home, 3 held
Illegal phone recording is also evidence: Court
Illegal phone recording is also evidence: Court

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Will These Young 'Uns Shine On Saturday?

Will These Young 'Uns Shine On Saturday?

India-Pakistan Match Ups To Look Out For

India-Pakistan Match Ups To Look Out For

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances