Team India desperate? Truth about Bumrah's comeback

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram

Salman Butt, the former Pakistan cricket captain shared some intriguing insights and opinions on India's cricket team ahead of their highly anticipated clash with Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Saturday.

Butt, known for his candid commentary, discussed the return of Jasprit Bumrah, the confidence of KL Rahul, and even suggested a surprising change in the Indian spin attack.

Salman Butt opined India should be patient with Jasprit Bumrah, who has recently made a comeback after a long injury lay off.

“I hope they are not desperate with him they should give him time to make a comeback,” Butt said.

“There is only (an) issue of match fitness with him because he is a world class bowler. In recent times, Indian team management has called back some players early from injuries and they have been injured again,” Butt said.

The former Pakistan captain said KL Rahul, unavailable for the match on Saturday, does not look confident.

“Lately he has not looked confident. I didn't see positive vibes on his face in recent times, there was some confusion with him,” he said.

“But one reason is that he has not been given a specific role in the team. They keep on trying him in different roles all the time.”

Butt added, “He is a good cricketer and he was on track to become a world class player, but they have experimented with him a lot and that has halted his progress. They have confused him.”

While admitting that India and Pakistan's spin attacks look similar, he would have picked R Ashwin in the side in place of Axar Patel.

“The thing is Indian players are good players of spin that is a big factor in Sri Lanka,” Butt said.