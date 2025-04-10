HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Maddie Upset After Jaiswal's Early Exit

April 10, 2025 11:15 IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal's early exit left his biggest supporter Maddie Hamilton disappointed. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yashasvi Jaiswal/Instagram
 

In a tense IPL 2025 clash between the Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, Yashasvi Jaiswal's early dismissal left not just Royals fans disappointed, but also his friend Maddie Hamilton visibly upset.

The 23-year-old southpaw, who has been struggling for form this season, managed just 6 runs off 7 balls before falling in the second over, continuing a worrying trend of underperformance.

Jaiswal, who was retained for a hefty Rs 18 crore (Rs 180 million), has yet to deliver on the expectations placed on him in IPL 2025.

His dismissal came when he misjudged a full delivery from Arshad Khan, attempting a square drive that ended up in Rashid Khan's hands at deep backward point.

As Jaiswal trudged back to the dugout, Maddie, who is in India to support him during the tournament, was spotted with her face in her hands.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Maddie Hamilton, a Briton who attends IPL games with her brother, has been a constant presence in the stands.

Earlier, Jaiswal posted a picture with her and her brother, sharing a glimpse of their time in India. Their friendship first came to light in 2022 when Jaiswal posted pictures with Maddie, and over the years, she has frequently been spotted in the stands during his matches.

Maddie was also seen cheering for Jaiswal during the England Test tour of India, the same series in which the opener scored two double centuries.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

This season, Jaiswal's form has been inconsistent. After scoring just 1 run in the opening match against Sunrisers Hyderabad and 29 runs in the next against Kolkata Knight Riders, he fell for just 4 runs against Chennai Super Kings.

His only substantial contribution came in the match against Punjab Kings, where he scored 67 runs off 45 balls, featuring 5 sixes and 3 fours.

With IPL 2025 still ongoing, Jaiswal will need to find his rhythm soon to live up to his hefty price tag and restore confidence both in his game and in the stands, where Maddie Hamilton continues to cheer him on.

