Was Jaiswal Upset With Mumbai Team Management?

'If there was some problem, it could have been solved easily.'

IMAGE: it is rare for a player of Yashasvi Jaiswal's stature to leave Mumbai -- the most successful team in India's domestic cricket history -- so early in his career. Photograph: BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal's unexpected decision to switch to Goa has sent shockwaves through the Mumbai cricketing fraternity.



One of the brightest young batters in world cricket currently, Jaiswal has sought a No Objection Certificate from the Mumbai Cricket Association to complete the move.



Breaking his silence, Jaiswal revealed that Goa's offer of a leadership position was the driving factor behind his decision.

It marks a significant shift for the 22 year old, who rose through the ranks in Mumbai despite numerous hardships -- living in tents at the maidan and selling street food to sustain himself after moving from Uttar Pradesh aged 10.



Cricketers leaving their home state to pursue their careers in other teams is nothing new in Indian domestic cricket but it is rare for a player of Jaiswal's stature to leave Mumbai -- the most successful team in India's domestic cricket history -- so early in his career.



Veteran batter Siddhesh Lad, who was part of the Mumbai dressing room last season, dismissed speculation that Jaiswal's exit stemmed from friction with the team management.

Interestingly, Lad himself had quit Mumbai to join Goa in 2022 before returning a year later.



"He played just one match for Mumbai in the whole season. In one game, there is not a lot that can happen. I can understand if he has played the whole season and he is disappointed about something," Lad, who scored 602 runs in seven matches for Mumbai in the last Ranji season, told Rediff.



"I feel even if he is disappointed about something he should have cleared it out, it would have been better. But again I want to reiterate that it is his personal decision."

"He is a very good player, he is playing for India. He will hardly be playing domestic cricket in the next five years at least, that is what I believe," he added.

IMAGE: Some reports claimed that Yashasvi Jaiswal was unhappy with the Mumbai team management after being reprimanded for his poor batting against Jammu and Kashmir. Photograph: BCCI

The only match Jaiswal featured for Mumbai in 2024-2025 domestic season was the Ranji Trophy league match against Jammu and Kashmir. He managed just four and 26 in the two innings as J&K shocked Mumbai by five wickets.



Lad says Mumbai could have offered him a leadership role in the future if he was available for enough matches during the domestic season.



"I am not sure what happened because I haven't spoke to him. What I have read is that he is getting the leadership role at Goa. If he plays the whole season at Mumbai he might get the leadership role here also. So I am not very sure what the actual reason is," Lad says.



Some reports claimed that Jaiswal was unhappy with the Mumbai team management after being reprimanded for his poor display against J&K, while Mumbai Chief Selector Sanjay Patil blaming the international players for Mumbai's poor show in the Ranji Trophy also added to his frustration.



Lad, A veteran of 74 first class matches, says whatever the issue Jaiswal faced, it could have been resolved through discussions with the team management or the MCA.

A Test player, Lad reveals, is always treated with the highest respect in the Mumbai dressing room, who have had a history of producing some of the greatest players in Indian cricket.



"I didn't see anything wrong in what any of the senior players or the coaches have done in the season. If there was some problem, it could have been solved easily."

"I am not sure if there was any problem. He has played just one game in the whole season and I haven't seen anything going wrong in that one game. So personally, I am not very sure because last season I wasn't there he played some games," Lad adds.



"I am not sure what has happened, what is the exact reason. He is a Test player so he is treated with respect in the Mumbai dressing room. He has got the respect from everyone and everyone expects the same from him as well. Once I talk to him maybe I connect the dots."



"Rohit (Sharma) was also there in that match which Jaiswal played so what could go wrong when a senior like Rohit is there in the dressing room? So that game, I am 100 percent sure nothing happened but other than I don't know what happened."

IMAGE: Siddhesh Lad, veteran of 74 first class matches, says whatever the issue Yashasvi Jaiswal faced, it could have been resolved through discussions with the team management or the MCA. Photograph: Siddhesh Lad/Instagram

Speaking from his own experience, Lad says it doesn't get better than playing for Mumbai as their rich cricketing culture sets them apart from the other teams.



"The culture is different in Goa. Mumbai has always been a champion team, so the mindset will always there of a champion. Playing for Mumbai, the infrastructure, the cricketing facilities, the overall system is very different and that is what I got to experience."



He also had a warning for Jaiswal. "It is not very easy playing for Goa also, the reason being that when you play for little weaker sides, everyone wants to win against you, they make the wickets the way they want. It is not very easy, because being a professional the team expects more from you. It is not easy playing for Goa, it is a challenge."

Lad hailed Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy and his commitment to the game, which he says serves as an inspiration to the young players in the side.



"I am a big fan of Ajinkya's leadership and him as a human being. I have never seen Ajinkya miss a single practice session and he is always there for the junior players to support them."

"Even if you see last season, he has not scored many runs, maybe just a couple of fifties, but if you see he has played every single game with the same intensity. That is something which stands about Ajinkya."



"Even this year, he wasn't getting runs but the way he has conducted himself in front of junior players, he is the best example for the youngsters of Mumbai cricket. He has been superb for Mumbai cricket."