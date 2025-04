Sachin Tendulkar fed sugarcane sticks to elephants during his visit to the Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

On Tuesday, Tendulkar embarked on a jeep safari and met a little fan.

IMAGE: Sachin feeds an elephant during his visit to the Kaziranga National Park, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sachin with the elephants.

IMAGE: Sachin during his visit to Kaziranga on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Sachin enjoys a jeep safari in Kaziranga.

IMAGE: Sachin with Kaziranga National Park staff.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com