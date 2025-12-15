HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Lyon ready to roar in Adelaide

December 15, 2025 15:36 IST

Nathan Lyon has tasted massive success in Adelaide with 63 Test wickets

IMAGE: Nathan Lyon has tasted massive success in Adelaide with 63 Test wickets. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Nathan Lyon made clear his disappointment at being dropped for a home test for the first time in 14 years in Brisbane two weeks ago, but the Australian spinner is only looking forward before the third Test at a ground he knows very well.

The 38-year-old and skipper Pat Cummins are expected to come back into the home side on Wednesday at Adelaide Oval, where Lyon was part of the ground staff before becoming Australia's most successful Test off-spinner.

"Every opportunity that there's a test match on, I want to be a part of, I love playing cricket," Lyon told reporters after being added to the stadium's "Avenue of Honour" on Monday.

 

"So there was a lot of disappointment, but there's no point looking back now, we're looking forward and moving on, and looking at what my role looks like this week."

Australia are 2-0 up in the series, but Lyon has only bowled two overs so far, something he is keen to put right at a ground where he has taken 63 Test wickets.

"I haven't really had the opportunity to get my teeth into this Test series yet, but that opportunity will hopefully come soon, and we'll put it into play," he added

His old boss on the tractors at Adelaide Oval, head groundsman Damian Hough, suggested the pitch he has prepared for the match will offer something for Lyon.

"Spin needs to play a part here. It always has. Even last year when (Nathan) didn't bowl a lot of overs, I felt that the pitch would have spun," Hough said on Monday.

"Spin needs to play a part in pitches around Australia, and we want it to play a part."

Lyon's lack of recent action has left him stalled on 562 wickets, one shy of Glenn McGrath's tally in the list of most prolific Australian test wicket-takers.

Despite his age, Lyon has long made it clear that he has no intention of retiring any time soon and believes his record speaks for itself.

"I've played 140 test matches. I feel like I don't have a point to prove to anyone," Lyon said.

"I'm very clear on my role within this Australian cricket team. I love playing with everyone in that change room and love representing Australia.

"If I get that opportunity again, I'll keep doing that. My dream is to continue to play cricket for Australia."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
