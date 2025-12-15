Olympian Bindra Urges Introspection After Messi's India Tour

'Icons like Messi inspire us and that inspiration matters deeply. But inspiration must be met with intent.'

IMAGE: Lionel Messi with Sachin Tendulkar at the Wankhede Stadium during the Mumbai leg of his GOAT tour, on Sunday. Photograph: ANI PHOTO

Lionel Messi’s whirlwind visit to India drew massive crowds, global attention and unprecedented buzz, as fans scrambled for fleeting moments with one of sport’s greatest icons. From packed stadiums to ticketed appearances, the Argentine’s presence became less a sporting event and more a national spectacle.

But amid the noise and celebration, a quieter, more introspective voice emerged. India’s Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra took to social media to reflect on what such moments truly mean for a country still searching for a deeper sporting culture.

His long post on X was a thoughtful meditation on priorities and the foundations required to turn admiration into lasting legacy.

'Lionel Messi is one of those rare athletes whose story transcends sport. His journey from a child fighting physical odds to a footballer who redefined excellence has moved millions across the world. As someone who has lived the life of an athlete, I hold profound respect and admiration for what he represents perseverance humility and an uncompromising pursuit of greatness.

Yet as his recent visit to India unfolded parts of it felt chaotic and left me quietly uneasy. It compelled me to pause and reflect not in judgment but in genuine concern about what we were really trying to achieve,' Bindra wrote.

Adding that the GOAT tour should invite introspection, Bindra wrote: 'I fully understand the economics of sport. I understand commercial realities global branding and the magnetism of icons. I do not fault Messi in any way. He has earned every opportunity that comes his way and admiration for greatness is natural even beautiful. But admiration must also invite introspection.

As a society are we building a culture of sport or are we simply celebrating individuals from afar.

Millions were spent for moments of proximity photographs and fleeting access to a legend. And yes it is people’s money earned honestly and theirs to spend as they choose. Still I can’t help but feel a quiet sadness wondering what might have been possible if even a fraction of that energy and investment had been directed toward the foundations of sport in our country.'

IMAGE: 2008 Beijing Olympics shooting gold medallist Abhinav Bindra shared his thoughts on the Lionel Messi GOAT tour. Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhinav Bindra/X

'Playgrounds where children can run freely. Coaches who can guide young talent. Grassroots programmes that give opportunity to those who may never otherwise be seen. Spaces where sport is not a spectacle but a daily habit a teacher and a source of dignity.

Great sporting nations are not built by moments they are built by systems. By patience. By belief in the ordinary child with an extraordinary dream.

Icons like Messi inspire us and that inspiration matters deeply. But inspiration must be met with intent. With long term commitment. With choices that reflect not just what excites us today but what will strengthen us tomorrow.

If we truly wish to honour legends like Messi the most meaningful way to do so is not through grand gestures but by ensuring that somewhere in India a young child has a field to play on a coach to believe in them and a chance to dream.

That is how sporting cultures are born. And that is how legacies endure.'