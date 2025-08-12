'Lucky To Witness This From Best Seat In The House'

IMAGE: Gus Atkinson bowled Mohammad Siraj, August 4, 2025, and India win the Oval Test by 6 runs! Photograph: Kind courtesy Kumar Dharmasena/Instagram

Umpire Kumar Dharmasena hailed Mohammed Siraj's match-winning delivery in the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval.



Siraj finished off the Oval Test in spectacular fashion with a ferocious 143kph yorker that shattered Gus Atkinson's stumps and powered India to a thrilling 6 run victory -- India's narrowest Test win by runs -- which helped them draw the five match series 2-2.



Dharmasena,

who stood at the bowler's end during the moment, called it a privilege to witness the magic up close.

'So lucky to witness this ball from the best seat in the house,' Dharmasena noted on Instagram.