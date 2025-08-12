HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Lucky To Witness This From Best Seat In The House'

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 12, 2025 14:08 IST

Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: Gus Atkinson bowled Mohammad Siraj, August 4, 2025, and India win the Oval Test by 6 runs! Photograph: Kind courtesy Kumar Dharmasena/Instagram
 

Umpire Kumar Dharmasena hailed Mohammed Siraj's match-winning delivery in the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval.

Siraj finished off the Oval Test in spectacular fashion with a ferocious 143kph yorker that shattered Gus Atkinson's stumps and powered India to a thrilling 6 run victory -- India's narrowest Test win by runs -- which helped them draw the five match series 2-2.

Dharmasena,

who stood at the bowler's end during the moment, called it a privilege to witness the magic up close.

'So lucky to witness this ball from the best seat in the house,' Dharmasena noted on Instagram.

REDIFF CRICKET
India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

