IPL 2023: RCB name Kedar Jadhav as Willey's replacement

IMAGE: Kedar Jadhav has previously represented RCB in the 2016-17 season. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday named Kedar Jadhav as replacement for David Willey for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Willey, the England all-rounder, played four matches for RCB this season and scalped three wickets. Willey is out of the rest of the season due to injury.

Jadhav, who made his IPL debut in 2010, has so far played 93 IPL games and has 1196 runs against his name. The right-handed batter, who has previously represented RCB in 17 matches, was brought on board for INR 1 Crore.

Jadhav donned the RCB colours during the 2016-17 season. Jadhav last played in the IPL in 2021.

In the ongoing season, RCB’s middle order has been a concern, with bulk of the work being done by the top three. The Challengers, still looking for their elusive IPL trophy, is placed in the middle of the points table, with four wins and four losses from eight games so far.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will next take on Lucknow Super Giants on at the Ekana Sports City on Monday, May 1.