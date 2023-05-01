SEE: Sky's heartwarming gesture for his little fans!

IMAGE: In the 1000th IPL match, Suryakumar Yadav struck a sizzling half-century as MI beat Royals. Photograph: BCCI

Suryakumar Yadav played a crucial knock for Mumbai Indians as they clinched a win over Rajasthan Royals in the landmark IPL contest at the Wankhede.

It was the 1000th IPL match and inaugural champions Royals faced the most successful IPL franchise in Mumbai on Sunday.

Star Indian batter, Suryakumar Yadav, who has been undergoing a tough run, hammered a scintillating 29-ball 55 to play an important role in Mumbai’s win.

Not only did Sky bring a smile to the home fans and his team, but the star MI batter also brought joy to his ‘little fans’ as well.

In a video uploaded by the five-time champions, the No. 1 ranked T20I batter, was seen calling out to some of his young fans. The kids were left overwhelmed as Sky signed autographs and took selfies.