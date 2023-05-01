News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: Sky's heartwarming gesture for his little fans!

SEE: Sky's heartwarming gesture for his little fans!

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 01, 2023 18:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: In the 1000th IPL match, Suryakumar Yadav struck a sizzling half-century as MI beat Royals. Photograph: BCCI

Suryakumar Yadav played a crucial knock for Mumbai Indians as they clinched a win over Rajasthan Royals in the landmark IPL contest at the Wankhede.

It was the 1000th IPL match and inaugural champions Royals faced the most successful IPL franchise in Mumbai on Sunday.

Star Indian batter, Suryakumar Yadav, who has been undergoing a tough run, hammered a scintillating 29-ball 55 to play an important role in Mumbai’s win.

Not only did Sky bring a smile to the home fans and his team, but the star MI batter also brought joy to his ‘little fans’ as well.

In a video uploaded by the five-time champions, the No. 1 ranked T20I batter, was seen calling out to some of his young fans. The kids were left overwhelmed as Sky signed autographs and took selfies.

Video: Suryakumar Yadav’s gesture left the little kids overjoyed! Video: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Twitter
 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
T20 cricket luring players away from national duty?
T20 cricket luring players away from national duty?
Jaiswal draws huge praise after blazing to the top
Jaiswal draws huge praise after blazing to the top
Rohit hails Jaiswal; sees potential in India future
Rohit hails Jaiswal; sees potential in India future
At Rs 1.87 lakh cr, April's GST collection is highest
At Rs 1.87 lakh cr, April's GST collection is highest
'No proposal to postpone Asia Cup'
'No proposal to postpone Asia Cup'
Electric two-wheeler sales skid by a fourth
Electric two-wheeler sales skid by a fourth
Uniform Civil Code, freebies in BJP's K'taka manifesto
Uniform Civil Code, freebies in BJP's K'taka manifesto

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

IPL 2023: Can Tim David fill Pollard's shoes?

IPL 2023: Can Tim David fill Pollard's shoes?

Yashasvi Jaiswal Zooms To Top In MVP Index

Yashasvi Jaiswal Zooms To Top In MVP Index

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances