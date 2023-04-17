News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » LSG-CSK game rescheduled due to municipal polls

LSG-CSK game rescheduled due to municipal polls

By Rediff Cricket
April 17, 2023 22:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants' IPL home game against Chennai Super Kings is set to be played on May 3 instead of May 4 due to the Municipal elections in the city.

 

“The TATA Indian Premier League match 46 between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, originally scheduled for Thursday 4th May 2023 in Lucknow, has now been rescheduled for Wednesday 3rd May 2023. The fixture has been revised owing to the Lucknow Municipal Corporation election on 4th May. There has been no change in match timings and the game will begin at 3:30 PM IST,” the BCCI wrote in a statement.

LSG are currently at second spot in the points table while CSK are in 6th spot. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
'We can't get worse than this, we can only get better'
'We can't get worse than this, we can only get better'
'This is a start of a beautiful journey...'
'This is a start of a beautiful journey...'
RR Spinners Choke GT; Sanju-Hety Stand
RR Spinners Choke GT; Sanju-Hety Stand
Arun Goel as EC: SC bench recuses from hearing
Arun Goel as EC: SC bench recuses from hearing
SC stays Karnataka HC disqualifying JD-S MLA
SC stays Karnataka HC disqualifying JD-S MLA
Cong interacts with Rajasthan MLAs, Pilot keeps away
Cong interacts with Rajasthan MLAs, Pilot keeps away
Child rights body moves SC against same sex marriage
Child rights body moves SC against same sex marriage

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

IPL PHOTOS: RCB vs CSK

IPL PHOTOS: RCB vs CSK

Back among the runs, SKY puts fans at ease

Back among the runs, SKY puts fans at ease

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances