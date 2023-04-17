LSG-CSK game rescheduled due to municipal polls

Lucknow Super Giants' IPL home game against Chennai Super Kings is set to be played on May 3 instead of May 4 due to the Municipal elections in the city.

“The TATA Indian Premier League match 46 between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, originally scheduled for Thursday 4th May 2023 in Lucknow, has now been rescheduled for Wednesday 3rd May 2023. The fixture has been revised owing to the Lucknow Municipal Corporation election on 4th May. There has been no change in match timings and the game will begin at 3:30 PM IST,” the BCCI wrote in a statement.

LSG are currently at second spot in the points table while CSK are in 6th spot.