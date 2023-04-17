News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'We can't get worse than this, we can only get better'

Source: ANI
April 17, 2023 18:49 IST
Kuldeep Yadav reportedly apologised to coach Ricky Ponting for his poor performance with the ball in the game against the Mumbai Indians.

Despite suffering defeats in five consecutive matches, Delhi Capitals (DC) Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly believes his team can script a great comeback in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and win their remaining nine games in the tournament.

"We need to put this behind us. Back the captain, back each other together and we'll come back fresh next game. We can't get worse than this, we can only get better. Still nine games to go and we can win 9 out of 9," Sourav Ganguly said in a video shared by Delhi Capitals.

 

"It doesn't matter if we qualify or don't qualify, it doesn't matter so much for us at this stage. But let's look inside, play for ourselves, play for our pride, and see if we can get there," he added.

"We are a much better side than what is happening on the field at the moment. It just takes one game to turn it around and we'll do that. Let's stick to David (Warner), he's the captain, and he's is the most important man in the team," said Delhi's Director of Cricket.

Meanwhile, Delhi head coach Ricky Ponting echoed Ganguly's thoughts and sent DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav a strong message, asking him to "never say sorry to him."

During his motivational speech to DC players, Ponting requested that Kuldeep never apologise to him. Kuldeep reportedly apologised to Ponting for his poor performance with the ball in the game against the Mumbai Indians.

"Good, really good bowling performance. They challenged us early; they got off to a flier. Our attitude and commitment came back, we dragged it back. Kuldeep, where are you mate? Disappointed last game, weren't you? You actually said sorry to me at the end of the game. So mate, don't you ever say sorry to me or anyone for what happens on the cricket field. What I want you to do is bounce back strong and today with 2/23 off four, it was an outstanding spell of bowling. Well done," Ponting said in a video shared by the Delhi Capitals.

With five losses in 5 games, Delhi are bottom of the IPL 2023 points table. Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday.

