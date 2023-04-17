News
Back among the runs, SKY puts fans at ease

April 17, 2023 19:30 IST
Known for his audacious stroke-making, Suryakumar headed into Sunday's game with four first-ball ducks in his previous six innings, including three in a row in the one-day series against Australia last month.

IMAGE: Known for his audacious stroke-making, Suryakumar Yadav headed into Sunday's game with four first-ball ducks in his previous six innings, including three in a row in the one-day series against Australia last month. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav showed glimpses of his true quality in Sunday's match against Kolkata Knight Riders, calming the nerves of India fans who may have been doubting the batting lynchpin six months out from the Cricket World Cup on home soil.

 

Suryakumar, the world's top-ranked T20 batter, is expected to play a key role in India's campaign at the 50-overs tournament in October-November but the runs had dried up for the 32-year-old over the last couple of months.

But he ended that slump at the Wankhede Stadium, smashing 43 runs off 25 balls in Mumbai's successful chase as the five-times Indian Premier League champions prevailed by five wickets.

"I would have loved to finish the game but nevertheless, I was very happy with the way the team played," he said.

"I took my time in the first five, seven balls and thought if I could get my eye in I could get a (good) score."

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
IPL 2023

IPL 2023

