IMAGE: Rishabh Pant played some aggressive shots to make 37 runs in a counter-attacking move on Day 1 of the 1st Test against Australia, in Perth. Photograph: BCCI/X

Rishabh Pant's love affair with Australia continues.

Pant was the 2nd highest run-scorer for India with 37 runs in the first innings of the first Test against Australia in Perth on Friday.

In so doing, he became the highest run-getter in Australia among visiting wicketkeepers.

With 661 runs in 13 innings at an average of 60.09, he went past England's Alan Knott who scored 643 runs in 22 innings at an average of 33.84.

West Indian Jeffrey Dujon sits in third spot having hit 587 runs in 18 innings in Australia at an average of 36.68.

During his gutsy knock on Friday, he became the third highest run getter for India in the World Test Championships with 2032 runs in 52 innings.

Rohit Sharma leads the pack with 2685 (64 innings) followed by Virat Kohli in 2nd spot with 2432 runs in 71 innings.