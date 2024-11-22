Stat check: Bumrah's average second only to Barnes

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah took 4 for 17 on Day 1 of the 1st Test against Australia, in Perth. Photograph: BCCI/X

Jasprit Bumrah lit up the third session with his fiery spell on Day 1 of the opening Test against Australia in Perth.

Bumrah led the Indian bowling attack and picked up four wickets in his 10-over spell picking four wickets and giving just 17 runs with an economy rate of 1.70.

That exhibition of top class seam bowling got former Sri Lankan paceman Lasith Malinga to claim on social media: 'Jasprit “Best in the World” Bumrah'.

Australian seamer Mitchell Starc also heaped praise on India's stand-in skipper.

'So, there's no surprise that he's been a fantastic bowler across the formats for a long time,' Starc said at the post-match press conference.

'And again, his skills were on show today as to how, how good he is. So, yeah, I'm sure there's something in that release point. That's significant to his action. It's something a lot of people can't do, so I'm not, I'm certainly not going to go and try it. I'll probably snap,' Starc added.

Bumrah now has 36 wickets on Australian soil, and the batter he's dismissed most times is his opposite number Pat Cummins (6).

During the course of his superb spell, Bumrah had Nathan McSweeney and Steven Smith LBW, making it the most common mode of dismissal. In Australia, Bumrah now has 12 batters dismissed leg before wicket, 9 batters caught in field, 8 batters bowled and 7 batters caught behind.

Since his first trip Down Under in 2018, 5 batters have been dismissed by him for a duck -- Nathan Lyon in Melbourne, 2018; Josh Hazlewood in Melbourne, 2018; Joe Burns in Melbourne, 2020; Cameron Green in Sydney, 2021; Steve Smith in Perth, 2024.

In his captaincy debut in England at Birmingham in 2022, Bumrah took the first 3 wickets. On Friday, as stand-in skipper he repeated the feat taking the first three Australian scalps.