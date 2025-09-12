Should India Field Same Team Vs Pakistan?

IMAGE: India will look to continue their winning momentum when they meet Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. Photograph: ACC/X

There is never a dull moment preceding an India-Pakistan cricket match. Expectations of an electric atmosphere in the crowds, amid tensions in the middle on any cricketing platform are a given.

As Suryakumar Yadav's band of men prepare to take on Salman Agha's slightly inexperienced squad in the Asia Cup Group A encounter in Dubai on Sunday, the excitement is less than palpable.

Slogans of 'Boycott Asia Cup' have flooded social media and Opposition political parties have questioned the government's nod for the game, even as the wounds of the Pahalgam terrorist attack are yet to heal.

India have won eight Asia Cup titles and Pakistan have two Asia Cup titles to their name.

Pakistan's last Asia Cup win over India came in 2022, in the UAE.

Both teams will be riding a wave of confidence, given their recent form in T20 internationals.

Defending champions India made a winning start to their campaign with a nine wicket thrashing of hosts United Arab Emirates in Wednesday's Group A game in Dubai.

Pakistan enter the Asia Cup on the back of a tri-nation T20I series win against Afghanistan (the tournament also featured the UAE) in Sharjah.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav did the star turn for India with four wickets to have UAE bowled out for a paltry 57 on Wednesday. Photograph: K R Nayar

India got off to a brilliant start in the tournament with a 9 wicket win over UAE on Wednesday, September 10.

Kuldeep Yadav (4 for 7 in 2.1 overs) was the architect-in-chief as India skittled out the UAE for a paltry 57 runs before they cantered home in just 4.3 overs.

India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup (ODIs and T20Is)



MATCHES 19 INDIA WON 10 Pakistan WON 6 NO RESULT 2

Given the comprehensive nature of the win, the team management may not want to tinker around with the Playing XI.

Head Coach Gautam Gambhir stuck to his much-favoured 'bat deep' policy. On dry tracks, like the one Dubai offers, playing two spinners was always going to be the preferred choice.

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy who finished with 1 for 4 in his 2 overs in the opening match will be more than a handful for Pakistan's batters.

IMAGE: Openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma showed their might in helping India canter to victory in under 5 overs. Photograph: K R Nayar

The match against UAE was hardly good match practice for the batters but Shubman Gill continued in his supple ways while Abhishek Sharma went about his business in his signature attacking style.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav got little time in the middle to gauge his form.

Unless a player picks up an injury in training, India's team is expected to wear the same look against a Pakistan squad that are without top stars Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, lending it a look of youth and experience.

India's batters will be wary against left arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, whose knack of getting early breakthoughs put the pressure on the opposition.

The Indian batters will also be cautious against specialist spinner Abrar Ahmed and left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, who took five wickets, including a hat-trick, in the tri-series final against Afghanistan.

India have lost just three of their last 20 T20Is played since winning the World Cup in June 2024.

Pakistan have won three of the five T20I series played this year.

All-rounder Nawaz has been India's bane at the Asia Cup tournament in the past. In September 2022, his efforts with bat (42 off 20 balls) and ball (1 for 25 off four overs) helped Pakistan secure a record win against India in an Asia Cup T20 Super 4 match.

Another bowler who India would want to keep at bay is Sufiyan Muqeem, also a left-arm wrist spinner, who has taken 25 wickets in his 17 T20Is since making his debut in October 2023.

While Indian batters are known to play spin well, they will have their task cut out against an unpredictable Pakistan.

Under Coach Mike Hesson, Pakistan looked a renewed lot and unlike India-Pakistan recent cricketing history, a close contest is likely at hand.

Should India retain the same team for the Pakistan game?

Please select your team from the list below and do post your playing XI in the message board below: