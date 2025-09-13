HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Drink spiking, sexual assault claims rock England cricket

September 13, 2025

Cricket ball

IMAGE: A man, said to be in his 40s, was interviewed under caution by Scotland Yard in June following a complaint linked to an incident at a pub in south-west London's SW6 district. Photograph: Getty Images, from the Rediff Archives

A prominent personality in English cricket is under police investigation over allegations of drink spiking and sexual assault involving two women.

According to a report in The Daily Telegraph, the man, said to be in his 40s, was interviewed under caution by Scotland Yard in June following a complaint linked to an incident at a pub in south-west London's SW6 district, which includes Fulham and Parsons Green.

The England and Wales Cricket Board is yet to comment.

 

"We are currently investigating allegations of spiking and sexual assault against two women that took place on Thursday, 22 May at a pub in the SW6 area," read a statement from the Metropolitan Police.

"Two women are believed to have been spiked with one also allegedly sexually assaulted. A man in his 40s was interviewed under caution on Thursday, 5 June. Enquiries remain ongoing and no arrests have been made at this stage."

The case has emerged at a time when cricket's authorities are under pressure to address misconduct in the game.

Chris Haward, managing director of the Cricket Regulator -- the independent body tasked with handling disciplinary cases — stressed last month: "Removing sexual misconduct from the game is a priority."

In the past year, the Regulator has charged two coaches in unrelated incidents. One was suspended for up to nine months in August for sending "sexualised and inappropriate" photos to junior female staff members, while another faced a six-month suspension last November for "inappropriate sexual behaviour" during a county pre-season tour.

